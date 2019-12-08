Defiant Hong Kong protesters hold biggest rally in six months

Hong Kong — Democracy protesters took part in the largest mass rally through Hong Kong's streets in months on Sunday in a forceful display of support for the movement, with a leading activist warning the city's pro-Beijing leaders they had a "last chance" to end the political crisis.

Organisers estimated that about 800,000 people walked for hours through the financial hub's main island as the protests marked six months, a vivid illustration of the hostility that still seethes towards the government after half a year of unrest.

The city's police force, which historically gives lower crowd turnout figures, told local media 183,000 people attended at the peak, still one of their highest estimates in months.

The rally received rare police permission and came two weeks after pro-establishment parties got a drubbing in local elections, shattering government claims that a "silent majority" opposed the protests.

Many of the black-clad attendees voiced anger and frustration that CE Carrie Lam and Beijing have ruled out any further concessions despite the landslide election defeat.

"No matter how we express our views, through peacefully marching, through civilised elections, the government won't listen," said a protester, who gave his surname Wong. "It only follows orders from the Chinese Communist Party."

"I don't know how long the fight will be," added another protester, who gave his first name as Kelvin. "So far I can't see the end but we won't back down."

Cantonese popstar Denise Ho, whose music is blacklisted on the Chinese mainland, tweeted a video of the huge crowds with the caption: "Here's your majority Carrie Lam".