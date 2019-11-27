World / Asia

Another Hong Kong stock crash exposes its wild market volatility

China First Capital Group plunged as much as 78% on Wednesday before trading was suspended — last week, ArtGo Holdings plummeted 98%

27 November 2019 - 12:28 April Ma and Jeanny Yu
Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP
Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Beijing/Hong Kong — A third Hong Kong stock in less than a week lost most of its value in a sudden one-day plunge, underscoring concern that the $5.2-trillion market has become a breeding ground for wild volatility.

China First Capital Group, an investment company that focuses on financial and education services, plunged as much as 78% on Wednesday before trading was suspended. Virscend Education, which is partly owned by First Capital, also lost as much as 78% before paring its decline to 32%.

Virscend suspects its shares were sold by First Capital because of a margin call, but has not verified anything, said Chen Keyu, Virscend’s director of investor relations. First Capital said it couldn’t immediately comment.

While Hong Kong is no stranger to sudden stock slumps, the fresh wave of declines is once again putting the spotlight on corporate governance at the city’s listed companies.

Last week, ArtGo Holdings slumped 98% after MSCI scrapped plans to add the stock to its benchmark indices, citing concerns about its investability. That same day, a Chinese furniture maker fell as much as 91% after a short-seller questioned the company’s accounting. First Capital owned a 1.6% stake in ArtGo as of July, according to an exchange filing.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission and stock-exchange operator have made cleaning up the city’s equity market a priority in recent years, saying extreme share-price swings and allegations of manipulation — particularly among small-cap stocks — have damaged the Hong Kong’s reputation.

The collapse in 2017 of a shadowy group of companies, dubbed the “Enigma Network” by local activist investor David Webb, is now part of the biggest investigation of market malfeasance in the city’s history.

First Capital reported a net annual loss in three of the past four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company has pledged assets worth about 758-million yuan ($108m) for unspecified funding purposes, according to its mid-year earnings report. It held a stake of about 12.4% in Virscend, according to an exchange filing in July.

First Capital is a constituent of China-focused indices compiled by MSCI and FTSE Russell. As a member of the Hang Seng Composite index, it’s also available to mainland investors through stock links with Hong Kong.

With Elena Popina and Matt Turner

Bloomberg

Record numbers turn out for crucial Hong Kong elections

High turnout ‘reflects people’s hope for genuine universal suffrage’
World
2 days ago

Global equities slightly stronger amid hope of a trade deal

Shares rise as investors hold out for some progress in US-China talks, while the dollar dips after its latest data-inspired rally
Markets
2 days ago

Most read

1.
North Korea has not gone dark, it’s gone even ...
World / Asia
2.
Another Hong Kong stock crash exposes its wild ...
World / Asia
3.
At least 21 dead in 6.4-magnitude earthquake in ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe specialist doctors join junior ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

What the Hong Kong CEO said after the humiliating election

World / Asia

CARTOON: Hong Kong’s democracy tsunami

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.