World / Asia

What the Chinese media are saying about the Hong Kong protests

13 November 2019 - 09:50 Dandan Li
A protester pours petrol onto a burning barricade at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong on November 13 2019. Picture: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE
A protester pours petrol onto a burning barricade at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong on November 13 2019. Picture: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE

Beijing — Chinese state media responded to the escalating street violence in Hong Kong with harshly worded commentaries, condemning some politicians and teachers for emboldening the demonstrators as social media users called protesters “cockroaches” and “thugs”.

From late Tuesday to Wednesday morning, major state-owned news outlets including the Communist Party’s Global Times, People’s Daily and Xinhua News Agency ran stories on Hong Kong highlighting destructive behaviour by pro-democracy protesters. The Global Times repeated a warning that Beijing could intervene militarily.

The coverage is in line with Beijing’s approach of framing the months-long protests as being led by a small group of extremists who are holding Hong Kong’s economy hostage against the wishes of the majority of residents. There was no mention of a protester, now in critical condition, whose shooting by a police officer on Monday helped reignite simmering tensions in the city this week.

In a commentary on Wednesday, the Global Times hinted that the central government could employ “direct intervention” under the Basic Law it uses to govern Hong Kong. “The rioters’ rampage is a short drive from the nearest outpost of the Shenzhen Armed Police Force and a short walk from the People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong,” it said.

State intervention

The question of whether China will send troops into Hong Kong has hung over the protests since they began in June. In August, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office spokesperson Yang Guang refused to rule out a military intervention, saying Beijing would never allow unrest to “go beyond the control” of the local government and endanger national unity and security.

“The state has always been willing to control the situation in the special zone under the existing governance structure. If the mob arrogantly escalates the challenge, leading to more serious and widespread disorder and humanitarian disaster, direct state action will be inevitable,” the Global Times said.

Hu Xijin, the paper’s editor-in-chief, earlier compared the protesters who were involved in altercations with the police and set a man on fire to “ISIS-like terrorists”.

Political fuel

Xinhua and People’s Daily blamed politicians and teachers for supporting the protesters, while calling Hong Kong citizens to stand up against the violence.

“The politicians who are opposing China and disrupting Hong Kong glorify the violent crime as fighting for democracy and freedom, so as to turn Hong Kong into an independent or half-independent political entity,” Xinhua said in a commentary.

“Hong Kong is at its most critical juncture,” it said, adding that “if this anomaly is allowed to continue to ferment, there will be little time for society to correct itself.”

In an editorial titled “Don’t let the campus become a shrine to violence”, People’s Daily called on students to “keep their eyes open and remain rational”, lest they become “political fuel” for the opposition and fall victim to a plot by rebels to seize power in Hong Kong.

Protesters waged an ongoing battle with police on Tuesday that turned the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong into a smoking battlefield.

The article bashed teachers who it accused of selling “packaged reactionary ideas using western theories” and promoting “civil disobedience” and “illegal justice, just like a cult, brainwashing young people”.

On the mandarin-dominant social media platform Weibo, violent protesters were widely described as cockroaches in Cantonese, the Chinese dialect used in Hong Kong. Users also commented angrily under a video clip showing the bloodied face of a Hong Kong resident. “Thugs have completely over taken the streets of Hong Kong,” one user said.

Bloomberg 

Hong Kong police warn city is on ‘brink of total collapse’

Hong Kong clashes rage on university campus and business district
World
15 hours ago

Two critically injured in escalating Hong Kong violence

Man set on fire as pro-democracy protesters hurl petrol bombs at police and violence escalates
World
1 day ago

Fighting each other and fake news in Hong Kong

Misinformation, doctored photos, manufactured hashtags — and some disinformation — are making each side even more leery of the other
World
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
Step into my car … how ride-sharing can be made ...
World
2.
What the Chinese media are saying about the Hong ...
World / Asia
3.
Investments in African infrastructure climb in ...
World / Africa
4.
Political differences between Brazil, China and ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Hong Kong protests rage on, this time in daylight hours

World / Asia

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Joshua Wong, Hong Kong’s avenging activist and Beijing baiter

Opinion

Hong Kong protester dies after falling in clashes with police

World / Asia

Hong Kong election may be delayed as protests turn violent

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.