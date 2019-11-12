Hong Kong police warn city is on ‘brink of total collapse’

Hong Kong — Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters fought intense battles with riot police on a university campus and paralysed the city’s upmarket business district on Tuesday, extending one of the most violent stretches of unrest seen in more than five months of political chaos.

The confrontations followed a particularly brutal day on Monday, when police shot a protester and a man was set on fire, prompting calls from western powers for compromise but further fury in China against any challenge to its rule.

The city’s universities emerged as a new flashpoint throughout Tuesday with sustained clashes at major campuses for the first time. The epicentre was the Chinese University of Hong Kong where the usually placid hillside grounds were turned into a battlefield for hours.

Police fired repeated volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters who responded with bricks and petrol bombs. The clashes raged well into the night, despite faculty and staff trying to mediate, with flames lighting up the night sky and the dense clouds of acrid smoke.