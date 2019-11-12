Fighting each other and fake news in Hong Kong

The city’s protests began with largely peaceful demonstrations against the Chinese government’s growing encroachment on Hong Kong’s freedoms. But as factions of the movement have grown more extreme, so too have the narratives spread by both sides.

While protest supporters often demonise the police and the government, pro-establishment camps tend to push narratives describing demonstrators as angry rioters, terrorists and “cockroaches” intent on destabilising the city and doing the bidding of foreign agents.

The proliferation of questionable information has coincided with waning confidence in once-trusted Hong Kong institutions. Nearly 80% of the public is dissatisfied with the government’s performance, up from 40% a year ago, according to the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute. Just a fifth of the city supports Lam, and only half the population is satisfied with the police force.

Hong Kong doesn’t have a fake news law, though secretary for security John Lee said earlier in November that “most of the laws in the real world are applicable to the online world”, such as publishing information that threatens public safety. In October, the city’s high court granted an injunction banning anyone from “disseminating, circulating, publishing or re-publishing” internet posts that incite violence on popular platforms, including Telegram and LIHKG.

Three quarters of the population get their news from the internet now, up from 48% in 2016, according to the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute. In August, a third of people rated the internet as their most trustworthy news source, surpassing TV for the first time since the institute began tracking the issue in 1993.

One disputed story that spread online in recent weeks involved the death of 15-year-old Chan Yin-lam, whose naked body was found last month floating in Victoria Harbour. Police have called her death an apparent suicide, but some protesters claim Hong Kong’s police, city officials or the Chinese government killed the girl for participating in protests. Several demonstrators responded by showing up at her school to smash glass doors and spread graffiti on the walls.

“In more peaceful times maybe I wouldn’t believe those claims that the police or government agents murdered her and are covering up the evidence,” said Ko, a first-year law student at the University of Hong Kong, who declined to give his last name, as he handed out protest fliers beside a shrine for Chan. “People are scared and don’t trust the authorities anymore. I’m not sure what to believe now.”

Spokespeople for the Hong Kong police and government denied the protesters’ allegations. China’s ministry of foreign affairs didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“Everyone is angry and not backing down,” said Paul Yip, director of the Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention at the University of Hong Kong, who said he hopes to get more clarity on the girl’s death. “Both sides are shouting into their own echo chambers, separated by a high wall that can’t be crossed over. It’s a dangerous point we’ve arrived at.”

Once unsubstantiated claims about the protests start spreading on social media, they’re often hard to contain. When violent clashes erupted between demonstrators and riot police at Hong Kong’s Prince Edward MTR station about three months ago, protesters alleged the altercation ended with fatalities after the police and the train’s operator evacuated the station and closed it off to media and first-aid providers.