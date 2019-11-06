How Modi is taking Trump’s lead in trade deals

Hong Kong/New Delhi — As Indian officials held last-minute talks on joining the world’s biggest regional trade deal at a summit in Bangkok, farmers back home were launching nationwide demonstrations — chanting, holding up placards and burning signs in protest.

Opposition from powerful groups representing millions of farmers — the most important electoral constituency in the world’s largest democracy — showed why Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled India out of the 16-member trade deal known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Despite a landslide re-election win in May, he’s facing a prolonged economic slowdown and unemployment at its highest in four decades.

Modi, nonetheless, is looking to turn the trade setback into a win. Like US President Donald Trump, who said he withdrew from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal to protect American workers, Modi and his ministers are now selling his refusal to join RCEP as a victory for India’s poor.

But it doesn’t necessarily mean Modi is giving up on big economic reforms. His past record with disruptive policies such as demonetisation, a strengthened hand in India’s upper house of parliament, and more than four years left in his second term might mean he could still surprise investors with structural reforms such as a long-awaited loosening of restrictive land and labour rules.

“If you look at the macro-situation, he has to create a better climate for investment,” said Niranjan Sahoo, who has authored two books on Indian politics and is currently a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation research group in New Delhi. “And that will not happen unless you liberalise land and labour and other areas that have been untouched for several decades.”

‘Significant slowdown’

For Modi, the current domestic situation could not have been less conducive to signing an international trade pact designed to more closely integrate India’s economy with the countries of RCEP, which include China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

India’s economic slowdown has worsened dramatically since Modi won re-election on the back of popular welfare programmes and a firm military response to a terrorist attack blamed on Pakistan. And although Indian politicians are averse to freer trade at the best of times, it would’ve been extremely risky to open India’s markets to cheap goods from China, as well as agricultural imports from Southeast Asia, at a time of rising discontent.