Asian heirs plunge into crash-courses in start-ups and impact investing as they change tack

“Going out to fellow entrepreneurs who are also trying to get something started and change the world a little bit, networking with them was great,” said Byron Lim, 26, who participated in GenInfinity and now helps run a socially aware start-up called Quarter Life Coffee — a far cry from the insurance broking that made his father wealthy. “We want to do something we love and get paid for it.”

For Bank of Singapore, and others such as UBS Group and HSBC Holdings, adapting the courses are vital for locking in their next generation of clients at a critical time. Asian wealth is relatively young, and the first generation of tycoons is only just starting to relinquish control to their successors. This will result in the biggest wealth transfer event in more than a century, according to UBS.

“If you look at millennials and Gen Z, the way they think, the way they operate and the way they’ve grown up is very different to, say, the way I grew up,” said Bank of Singapore Global COO Sonjoy Phukan, who has worked in private wealth for almost 20 years.

Shark tank

Many are interested in topics that were far less important even a decade ago; from artificial intelligence (AI) to personal brands. “There’s been a move away from pure finance and investment into leadership, communications, culture and other topics, and based on the feedback we’ll adapt next year’s program as well,” he said.

At GenInfinity, the wealthy heirs did a mix of old-school studies and activities their parents would have balked at. For 2½ hours they worked with a consultant on building their personal brand. Then they visited Block71 — a start-up incubator near Alphabet’s regional headquarters — and attended an expert discussion on how AI will affect traditional industries.

The last two days were given over to a “Shark Tank”-style competition in which participants were split into three groups to create and present start-up ideas before a panel of judges. The challenge was heightened by the tender headaches some sported after a raucous night of networking.

As one team brainstormed potential businesses, they repeatedly hit roadblocks; a dozen ideas were born and culled. For a while the half-joking fallback idea was an app that involved escorts, but it too was dumped for one glaring problem: prostitution is illegal in much of the world.

ESG focus

Investments with a positive environmental, social or governance impact are another hot topic. HSBC Private Banking’s global head of marketing, Jennifer Ting, has experienced this first-hand, recently guiding a Nextgen group through the rainforests of Borneo.