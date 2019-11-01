World / Asia

China bans all online sales and ads of e-cigarettes

The move aims to protect adolescents from vaping, an industry that is under threat globally due to health worries

01 November 2019 - 12:22 Rachel Chang and Lisa Du
Picture: 123RF/ARMIN STAUDT/IGOR DMITRIEV
Picture: 123RF/ARMIN STAUDT/IGOR DMITRIEV

Shanghai/Tokyo — China has banned online sales of e-cigarettes in the latest blow for the nascent vaping industry, which has come under intensifying scrutiny around the globe.

All websites and apps selling e-cigarettes are to be shut down and all online marketing campaigns halted, according to a statement by the country’s state tobacco monopoly administration and state administration for market regulation on Friday. The measures are aimed at protecting adolescents from vaping, it said. The directive also ordered online shopping platforms to remove e-cigarette products from their sites.

China’s e-cigarette market size rose from $451m in 2016 to $718m in 2018, according to estimates from LEK Consulting, as lack of specific regulations on e-cigarettes allowed for their proliferation.

China’s ban is the latest restriction in an industry whose fortunes have soured rapidly in the past few months as a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping has hurt 1,888 people and killed 37. Once seen as providing a useful tool to help smokers quit cigarettes, e-cigarettes are now banned in 27 countrie,s including Australia and Brazil, while Juul Labs, the largest US e-cigarette company, has been probed for marketing to teenagers.

Products from Juul were pulled off Chinese e-commerce sites Tmall and JD.com in September without an explanation, days after debuting in the world’s largest tobacco market, prompting speculation that official action may be on the way.

RELX Technology, a Beijing-based start-up which claims to have 60% e-cigarette market share in China, said in a statement that it “resolutely supports the ban” on online sales and doesn’t serve minors. It will terminate all sales and ads online, the company said.

Global curbs

US President Donald Trump has vowed to “do something very, very strong” about vaping, which has come under criticism for widespread use among teenagers, most of whom had not smoked before. India banned sale and production of all e-cigarettes in September.

The global curbs on vaping and e-cigarettes also means rising risks for cigarette companies getting into the electronic nicotine-delivery business — including most notably a nearly $13bn investment in Juul by Altria Group. The Marlboro maker reported a $4.5bn charge related to its investment in Juul this week as the vaping market faces a reckoning.

Despite increasing global curbs on vaping, some nations view e-cigarettes as viable alternatives to smoking, a leading cause of preventable death. Some public health officials also caution that the vaping health scare could benefit cigarette sales.

• Disclosure: Michael R Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has campaigned and given money in support of a ban on flavoured e-cigarettes and tobacco.

Bloomberg 

Juul investment costs Altria $4.5bn

Altria’s 35% stake in Juul, which it paid $12.8bn for in 2018, has turned into a headache as the e-cigarette market grapples with vaping-related lung ...
Companies
20 hours ago

Nineteen now dead in US from vaping-linked lung illness

‘There may be a lot of different, nasty things in e-cigarette or vaping products, and they may cause different harms in the lung,’ says CDC official
World
3 weeks ago

Philip Morris brings cigarette substitute to US, at height of vaping furore

Its discreet launch shows how Altria and Philip Morris are trying to delicately test the US waters with IQOS — which is key to the companies’ future
Companies
3 weeks ago

More states institute vaping ban as more people get sick in US

‘We believe that probably hundreds more [cases] have come in since the numbers we released last week,’ the CDC's Dr Anne Schuchat says
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
China bans all online sales and ads of ...
World / Asia
2.
Trump urges Farage and Johnson to collaborate and ...
World / Americas
3.
Why Twitter’s political ad ban doesn’t mean what ...
Opinion
4.
US legislators House votes to advance Trump ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

WHO welcomes India vaping ban on health grounds

World

Trump plans ban on flavoured e-cigarettes

World / Americas

‘Heat-not-burn’ smoking products safer than cigarettes, but still a risk

World

US health officials warn against vaping

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.