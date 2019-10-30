Modi cannot have his Hindu nationalism and foreign investment too

Modi’s assertion of a more muscular foreign policy, combined with moves to placate the Hindu majority, are diverting his base from worries about India’s worst economic slowdown in six years. But his ability to maintain support going forward may hinge on passing tough reforms that unleash growth — and create jobs — in Asia’s third-biggest economy.

“Modi and Shah can argue that they have a mandate for these actions, given the election victory, and they certainly face little effective opposition in parliament,” said Ian Hall, professor at Australia’s Griffith University and author of the book Modi and the Re-invention of Indian Foreign Policy. “The crux, however, is whether they can also deliver growth and jobs, and the economic reforms needed to support both.”

The to-do list is long. The banking system is saddled with bad debt, land is difficult to acquire for public investments and labour laws make it difficult for companies to fire people, pushing the majority of workers into the informal sector. A nationwide goods-and-services tax (GST) that came into effect in 2017 has failed to deliver expected revenues due to a host of exceptions. And protectionist tendencies have shielded key sectors from foreign competition.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, the BJP’s national spokesperson on economic issues, said the party has always been “right of centre” and aims to focus on infrastructure, tax compliance and contract enforcement to boost growth. At the same time, he said, it will push for a nationwide citizen registry and uniform civil code — measures minority groups have resisted in the past.

“We also believe that nationalism and economic growth aren’t counter to each other,” Agarwal said. “Welfare objectives cannot be met without wealth. Economic growth brings in the cake — only then can it be distributed.”

Modi has seen some bright spots. India jumped 14 places to 63rd in the World Bank’s annual rankings for ease of doing business released last week. His government announced a $20bn corporate tax cut, rolled back a levy on foreign funds, injected $10bn into sick bank,s and relaxed foreign direct investment rules in coal mining, contract manufacturing and single-brand retail trading.

Leveraging power

However, these moves could take time to show results. In October, the central bank lowered India’s full-year growth forecast to 6.1%, a seven-year low. The corporate tax cut may further shrink revenues already reeling from the switch to a GST. Bloating federal debt has narrowed the borrowing space for local governments, and the recent stimulus may widen India’s combined fiscal deficit to 7.5% — the highest in eight years.

In addition, the federal government has upset some state leaders with initiatives in healthcare, water and sanitation, which are traditionally in the domain of local governments across India’s 29 states. Modi has sought to monitor garbage collection and construction of infrastructure through mobile apps, and his healthcare system is independent of existing state frameworks.

“This extraordinary centralisation of power has been the hallmark of the new government,” said Neelanjan Sircar, assistant professor at Ashoka University who has researched Indian state election results. While Modi’s increased power can help speed along economic policy making in a country as complex as India, it also risks backfiring if the government quashes critical voices.”

“This is a trap that governments have fallen into,” he said. “And I think we are in this place already.”

Strong image

The government has already take a hard line over criticism of its foreign and trade policy.

Modi canceled a planned visit to Ankara after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blasted India’s decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status during a speech at the UN, according to a local news report. Indian buyers of palm oil have turned to Indonesia for supplies over concern that Modi will curb purchases from Malaysia after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said India had “invaded and occupied” Kashmir.

Inside Kashmir, residents still aren’t able to operate freely. Some 12 weeks after the surprise announcement by Shah, who is also home affairs minister, the internet remains shut and people’s movements are restricted. Elected local political leaders remain detained in state custody. And the region’s local police force has been brought under Modi’s government in New Delhi.