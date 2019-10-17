Hong Kong turmoil continues as Carrie Lam is silenced again

In her address, Lam pledged to make housing more affordable and promised cash handouts for students, many of whom have been on the front lines of demonstrations that have spurred regular clashes with police over the past four months.

They were among some 200 initiatives aimed at easing some of the discontent that has fueled the protests, but she’ll have a hard time implementing them as well as a $2.4bn stimulus package announced in August without the support of law makers.

“Many of these measures cannot be implemented without funding approval from LegCo,” James Lau, acting financial secretary, said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday, referring to the stimulus. A backlog of projects worth more than HK$70bn ($8.9bn) and involving about 14,000 jobs is awaiting approval by the finance committee, Lau said.

More than 50 legislative proposals are currently awaiting action, according to an October 16 meeting agenda. While some deal with mundane administrative issues — fees on karaoke parlours and bus route schedules — others include deliberations on a face-mask ban implemented under a colonial-era emergency law and the official withdrawal of the extradition bill that sparked the protests.

“We’ve already suffered from delays in many, many discussions,” said Iris Pang, economist with ING Bank in Hong Kong. “I have no idea when those policies in the policy address can really be discussed or passed in LegCo. This is a big question mark I think every Hong Kong person has in mind now.”

Regina Ip, a member of Lam’s advisory executive council, said it is still possible to push things through despite the “disgraceful” interruptions by opposition law makers. Certain measures announced in the policy address that don’t require new funding — including relaxed mortgage rules for first-time home buyers and land requisition for new housing — could be implemented without law maker approval, she said.

Still, Ip said the blame for inaction would lie with the opposition law makers if they don’t let meetings proceed as planned. “What they’re doing is very destructive, very hurtful to Hong Kong.”

The dramatic events in Hong Kong’s legislature this week came after some of the most chaotic protests in Hong Kong’s modern history. Violence escalated significantly at rallies to mark China’s October 1 National Day and on the weekend following Lam’s decision to invoke a colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance last used in 1967.

Disrupted agenda

Lam said on Wednesday that the violence had damaged Hong Kong’s reputation and appealed for calm without making any new proposals. She repeated her opposition to the remaining demands, ruling out an amnesty for protesters, an independent inquiry, and the ability for Hong Kongers to pick and elect their own leaders.

Part of her problem is that the current impasse requires a political solution rather than economic measures, said Chung Kim Wah, director of the Centre for Social Policy studies at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

“This kind of economic approach to try to pacify young people isn’t going to be effective right now because Hong Kong people are angry,” he said. “If we don’t work something out on the political system and the government doesn’t admit that the current political structure has played a role in the recent turmoil, Carrie Lam’s proposed policies and any new proposed legislation isn’t going to settle the anger.”

Bloomberg