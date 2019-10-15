World / Asia

Carrie Lam slams US senator’s Hong Kong ‘police state’ remark

15 October 2019 - 09:10 Agency Staff
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam takes part in her weekly press conference in Hong Kong on October 15, 2019. Picture: AFP/MOHD RASFAN
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam takes part in her weekly press conference in Hong Kong on October 15, 2019. Picture: AFP/MOHD RASFAN

Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s leader has hit back at a US senator who says the city is becoming a police state, a day after a huge rally called on Washington to punish Beijing over sliding freedoms in the international hub.

The territory has been battered by more than four months of pro-democracy protests — and violent clashes with the police — with Beijing-backed CEO Carrie Lam unable to resolve the unprecedented crisis.

Critics have accused her government and the police of heavy-handedness, and some US legislators — including senator Josh Hawley — are trying to pass legislation that would make Hong Kong’s special trading status subject to annual reviews of its political situation.

“Some foreign politicians still think this is a peaceful protest that fights for human rights and freedom, or even said they have not seen any violence,” Lam said at a press conference. “This is total ignorance of the truth.”

Hong Kong is becoming a police state, US senator warns

Chinese president issues dire warnings to protesters
World
18 hours ago

Hawley, a sponsor of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, had said during a weekend visit to the city that it was “in danger of sliding towards a police state”. Earlier, fellow Republican senator Ted Cruz accused the Chinese government of trying to impose “dictatorship” on Hong Kong.

Lam said the American legislators had “preconceived views” about Hong Kong, and Hawley describing “Hong Kong as becoming a police state is totally irresponsible and unfounded”.

The Missouri senator stood by his statement.

“I chose the words ‘police state’ purposely, because that is exactly what Hong Kong is becoming. I saw it myself,” Hawley tweeted. “If Carrie Lam wants to demonstrate otherwise, here’s an idea: resign.”

The Hong Kong protests were sparked by opposition to a now-scrapped proposal by Lam’s government that would have allowed extraditions to the mainland, but have since transformed into a wider movement for democratic reform — including universal suffrage — and police accountability.

The semi-autonomous hub enjoys freedoms under the terms of its 1997 handover to China by Britain that critics say are being eroded because of Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

While the demonstrations have largely been peaceful, there have been violent and frequent clashes between the police and hard-core protesters.

Protesters have accused the police of brutality and excessive tactics, while authorities say they are acting lawfully in a bid to end violence by demonstrators, who have vandalised infrastructure such as subway stations and businesses perceived to be pro-Beijing.

AFP

Now China goes after Thai politicians over Hong Kong support

The criticism was echoed by Thailand’s army chief, who spoke of ‘hidden agendas’ in meetings between opposition activists
World
3 days ago

China warns Apple of ‘reckless’ support of Hong Kong protesters

Claiming an Apple app helped rioters, a state-run newspaper said ‘people have reason to assume that Apple is mixing business with ... illegal acts’
World
5 days ago

Protester crowds swamp Hong Kong court to support jailed activist

Edward Leung was expected to appear at an appeal hearing on Wednesday after being sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for helping to lead a 2016 ...
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Singapore joins list of states cracking down on ...
World
2.
‘It is high time to turn good intentions into a ...
World / Europe
3.
Carrie Lam slams US senator’s Hong Kong ‘police ...
World / Asia
4.
Voting under way in Mozambique, with Felimo ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

NBA game goes ahead in China amid fallout over Hong Kong tweet

World

Hong Kong abandons £32bn bid for London Stock Exchange

Companies / Financial Services

‘Cartoon girl’ goes for $25m as teargas chokes Hong Kong streets

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.