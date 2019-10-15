Carrie Lam slams US senator’s Hong Kong ‘police state’ remark

Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s leader has hit back at a US senator who says the city is becoming a police state, a day after a huge rally called on Washington to punish Beijing over sliding freedoms in the international hub.

The territory has been battered by more than four months of pro-democracy protests — and violent clashes with the police — with Beijing-backed CEO Carrie Lam unable to resolve the unprecedented crisis.

Critics have accused her government and the police of heavy-handedness, and some US legislators — including senator Josh Hawley — are trying to pass legislation that would make Hong Kong’s special trading status subject to annual reviews of its political situation.

“Some foreign politicians still think this is a peaceful protest that fights for human rights and freedom, or even said they have not seen any violence,” Lam said at a press conference. “This is total ignorance of the truth.”