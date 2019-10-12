Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall on the coast of Japan

Tokyo — Typhoon Hagibis has made landfall in Japan, officials say. Torrential rain and winds have already lashed the country causing floods and mudslides.

“The eye of Typhoon Hagibis made landfall shortly before 10.00am GMT in Izu Peninsula”, southwest of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.

The powerful typhoon brought heavy rains and violent winds to the Pacific coast as it headed toward Tokyo earlier on Saturday, causing floods and mudslides and knocking out power to thousands of homes, prompting some local authorities to call for evacuations.

The Edogawa ward in Tokyo issued an evacuation advisory, calling on 214,000 households to take refuge at schools due to the threat of flooding from Typhoon Hagibis, broadcaster NHK reported.