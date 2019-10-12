World / Asia

China focuses more on progress, less on a pending US trade deal

Two parties have ‘an honest, highly efficient, and constructive discussion’ in economic and trade issues

12 October 2019 - 09:25 Echo Wang and Heather Timmons
China's Vice Premier Liu He looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, on October 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
China's Vice Premier Liu He looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, on October 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Washington — US officials on Friday promised a "Phase 1" deal with China on a host of conflicts from intellectual property to currency was imminent, but China's official state-owned news organization Xinhua struck a more cautious tone.

"We've come to a deal pretty much subject to getting it written," US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House after two days of high-level trade talks in Washington, with China's top negotiator Vice Premier Liu He sitting in the room.

"It'll take probably three weeks, four weeks or five weeks," he said, noting that both governments would be in Chile together for an upcoming summit.

"Maybe it will be then or maybe it will be some time around that," Trump said. Both sides have an agreement on intellectual property, he said, and financial services.

An initial article on Xinhua's Chinese-language website, which based its reporting on guidance from China's trade delegation, didn't mention any specific agreement or that a deal is likely to be signed in coming weeks, however. This was the first official response from China after the conclusion of the talks.

US agrees limited trade deal with China

‘Substantial phase one’ agreement offers some US tariff relief for limited Chinese concessions
World
1 hour ago

"The two parties had an honest, highly efficient, and constructive discussion in economic and trade issues, under the important guidance from the presidents of both countries," it said.

"Both sides have made substantial progress in agriculture, intellectual property rights protection, exchange rate, financial services, expansion of trade co-operation, technology transfer and dispute settlement."

It concluded that the two parties "have made arrangement for following consultations, and agreed to make the efforts towards a final agreement."

In a subsequent commentary published online on Saturday morning, Xinhua said that this round of talks had resulted in “rational, pragmatic progress” and helped prevent escalation and expansion of the trade conflict. But it cautioned that there remained uncertainty about many issues.

The commentary noted that China-US relations had become more complex and that “some people want to politicize trade and economic issues. Finding a solution to trade and economic issues that is acceptable to both countries could be a long process.” 

Rand firms amid talk of a US-China currency pact

Reports have suggested the US is considering a currency pact with China, in a deal that may also include the lifting of some tariffs next week
Markets
2 days ago

Nerves over US-China talks push gold up

Reports suggesting a possible reprieve on US restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei have helped sentiment
Markets
1 day ago

Trump to meet China’s Liu He in high-stakes trade talks

Donald Trump's announcement sends stocks surging, helping erase much of the losses from earlier in the week
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Copenhagen’s $1.8bn money pot is looking for ...
World / Europe
2.
Typhoon barreling toward Japan spurs evacuations ...
World / Asia
3.
California blackout largely over, now come the ...
World / Americas
4.
China focuses more on progress, less on a pending ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.