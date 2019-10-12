China focuses more on progress, less on a pending US trade deal

Washington — US officials on Friday promised a "Phase 1" deal with China on a host of conflicts from intellectual property to currency was imminent, but China's official state-owned news organization Xinhua struck a more cautious tone.

"We've come to a deal pretty much subject to getting it written," US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House after two days of high-level trade talks in Washington, with China's top negotiator Vice Premier Liu He sitting in the room.

"It'll take probably three weeks, four weeks or five weeks," he said, noting that both governments would be in Chile together for an upcoming summit.

"Maybe it will be then or maybe it will be some time around that," Trump said. Both sides have an agreement on intellectual property, he said, and financial services.

An initial article on Xinhua's Chinese-language website, which based its reporting on guidance from China's trade delegation, didn't mention any specific agreement or that a deal is likely to be signed in coming weeks, however. This was the first official response from China after the conclusion of the talks.