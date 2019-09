‘Abortion has been decriminalised, sorry it took so long,’ says Australian legislator

Sydney — Legislators in Australia’s most populous state voted on Thursday to decriminalise abortion after a fractious debate that threatened to divide the conservative government of New South Wales.

The legislation revamping a century-old law that made abortion punishable by up to 10 years in prison was passed by a voice vote in the state legislature.

“Abortion has been decriminalised in NSW. Sorry it took so long,” independent legislator Alex Greenwich, one of the sponsors of the bill, wrote in a tweet.

The new law allows terminations for women who are up to 22 weeks pregnant. Beyond 22 weeks, two doctors need to approve an abortion and they also need to seek advice from a hospital advisory committee.

Previously, doctors could perform abortions only if they believed continuing the pregnancy would do serious harm to the woman's health.

South Australia is now the only state to criminalise abortion.

The legislation introduced by independent lawmakers had split the ruling centre-right state government and threatened the leadership of New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The rift was healed after conservative legislators secured support to amend the bill to require a hospital committee to advise on abortions after 22 weeks.

Nevertheless, the new law threatened to erode support from religious voters, a key electoral block for Berejiklian's government.

Anthony Fisher, the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, said the vote was a “dark day” for the state.

He said in a statement it “may be the worst law passed in New South Wales in modern times, because it represents such a dramatic abdication of responsibility to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Meanwhile, the state of Oaxaca in Roman Catholic nation Mexico became the country’s second state to decriminalise abortion.

The state legislature passed the measure in a 24-10 vote on Wednesday after an intense session often interrupted by shouts from activists on both sides of the debate.

People flooded the streets outside the congressional building, wearing green scarves on their necks and wrists, an international symbol of the struggle for legal abortion.

“We have to abort, we have to abort this patriarchal system!” shouted dozens of celebrating women.

With less fervour, some men from anti-abortion groups called the women “murderers”, while other demonstrators carrying crosses and posters prayed for legislators to “defend life, God and the commandments.”

The approved measure allows legal abortion at the woman's request up until the 12th week of pregnancy. It matches the law on abortion Mexico City introduced in 2007. In the other 30 Mexican states, abortion is permitted only in cases of rape or a threat to the mother's life. In central Guanajuato city, abortion is illegal and carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Reuters, AFP