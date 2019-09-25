Pakistan earthquake kills at least 25 with hundreds injured

Jatlan — Rescuers battled along badly damaged roads and combed through toppled buildings Wednesday to reach victims of an earthquake that has killed at least 25 people and injured hundreds more in northeast Pakistan.

Authorities are still trying to assess the quake’s impact in more remote parts of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, but in built-up areas the immediate damage is evident.

After a night of heavy rain compounded the misery of survivors, hundreds gathered to attend the funerals of residents killed near the city of Mirpur, about 130km southeast of the capital, Islamabad.

The 5.2-magnitude quake was not as strong as several that have struck the area over the years, but the epicentre was very shallow — which generally causes more damage. Near Mirpur, a well-developed city known for its palatial residences, many roads were destroyed, while bridges, cellphone towers and electricity poles were also badly damaged.

The village of Jatlan on the outskirts of Mirpur appeared to be one of the worst affected. There, residents combed through debris and assessed the damage inflicted on their homes, with large cracks defacing walls in the houses that still stood, and brick fences reduced to rubble. “I lost my house. I lost everything,” said Abdullah Khan, whose three-bedroom home was flattened.

The Pakistan military continued to lead search and rescue operations. Lieutenant-General Mohammad Afzal of the national disaster management agency (NDMA) said 25 people have been confirmed killed so far — 24 in Mirpur and one in the nearby city of Jhelum.

“Some 350 people were wounded, 80 of them critically,” he told a press conference on Wednesday.

‘Under control’

Teams of doctors have arrived in the area, while the NDMA has also sent hundreds of tents, bottles of water and food rations. Afzal said 450 houses had been damaged — 136 of them “completely” — while 14km of road were “badly affected”. Engineers were rushing to make repairs.

He said the ambassadors of three countries have offered assistance, but that Pakistani authorities have the matter under control.

Information minister Firdous Ashiq Awan gave a higher injury toll of 500, and told reporters that survivors would be offered compensation.

Mirpur’s deputy commissioner, Qaiser Aurangzeb, said rescuers have also reached one of the more remote villages in the area and are assessing the damage caused by the quake. Rain continues to inundate the district after overnight showers turned already damaged roads into muddy thoroughfares where livestock roam freely.

In Mirpur, life is quickly returning to normal and most of the well-built structures in the city showed little sign of damage. Mirpur owes its prosperity to thousands of former residents who migrated to Britain in the 1960s, but retained their links to the area — repatriating money to buy land and build palatial homes. Many of its 450,000 residents are dual British-Pakistan nationals.

Local hospitals in the city swelled, however, with many patients suffering from multiple fractures.

“I was going to see a friend when the entire area shook with a bang and a huge wall crumbled over me. When I regained my senses I found myself here in this bed,” Ali Badshah, a student, told AFP from a hospital in Mirpur, where he is being treated for a broken leg.

The quake sent people in Lahore and Islamabad running into the streets, while tremors were also felt as far as New Delhi. The Press Trust of India reported that panicking people rushed out of their homes and offices in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

Pakistan straddles part of the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes. The country was hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake in 2005 that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5-million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

AFP