Why we should all care about China’s stumbling growth

Beijing/Singapore — China’s economic growth is sputtering. The official forecast of 6%-6.5% is the slowest on record, and the 6.2% growth actually reported in the second quarter is the weakest since the government began releasing quarterly data in 1992. The most obvious and recent cause is the trade war with the US. The knock-on effects are global, affecting companies and consumers alike.

1. What explains all the worry?

China’s $14-trillion economy, second in size only to the US, accounts for almost a third of global growth each year. That makes it a vital driver of job creation and improved living standards everywhere. The advanced age of the US expansion — more than a decade — and worries about Europe make China’s pace of continued growth that much more important. If China’s current slowdown were to suddenly accelerate, the ripple effects could squelch the global recovery. A slowdown is structural — something that’s expected to happen over time. But a plunge defies expectations and is therefore far more disruptive.

2. What is wrong with 6%?

In one respect, nothing, since it’s more than twice the global rate. But China’s economy is loaded up on debt and its ability to service repayments depends on rapid growth to generate the profits and tax revenues needed. Slower growth challenges China’s ability to stem the build-up of its government, corporate and household debt — which according to Bloomberg Economics is on track to add up to more than 300% of GDP by 2022. The bigger that debt pile becomes, the bigger the effect on global growth should it all go sour. Plus, growth is set to slow further and could even slip below 6% without more aggressive stimulus — something officials in Beijing have been leery of trying for fear of sparking a financial blow-up.