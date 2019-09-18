World / Asia

E-cigarettes to be outlawed in India as concern about vaping increases

There has been similar legislation in New York, US after an outbreak of severe pulmonary disease that has killed seven people and sickened hundreds

18 September 2019 - 13:01 Agency Staff
Containers of concentrated liquid flavours used in e-cigarettes on display at a vaping shop in New Delhi, India, on September 18 2019. Picture: AFP/PRAKASH SINGH.
New Delhi — India has announced a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes, as a backlash gathers pace worldwide due to health concerns about a product promoted as less harmful than smoking tobacco.

The Indian announcement on Wednesday, which also outlaws the production, import and distribution of e-cigarettes, came a day after New York became the second US state to ban flavoured e-cigarettes after a string of vaping-linked deaths.

“The decision was made keeping in mind the impact that e-cigarettes have on the youth of today,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi.

E-cigarettes do not “burn” but instead heat up a liquid — tasting of everything from bourbon to bubblegum and which usually contains nicotine — that turns into vapour and is inhaled.

The vapour is missing the estimated 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke but does contain a number of substances that could potentially be harmful.

They have been pushed by producers, and also by some governments including the UK, as a safer alternative to traditional smoking — and as a way to kick the habit.

However, critics say that apart from being harmful in themselves, the flavours of e-cigarette liquids appeal particularly to children and risk getting them addicted to nicotine. About 3.6-million middle- and high-school students in the US used vaping products in 2018, an increase of 1.5-million on the year before.

The New York emergency legislation followed an outbreak of severe pulmonary disease that has killed seven people and sickened hundreds. US President Donald Trump's administration announced last week that it would soon ban flavoured e-cigarette products to stem a rising tide of young users.

Big E-Tobacco 

Although few Indians vape at present, the Indian ban also cuts off a vast potential market of 1.3-billion consumers for makers of e-cigarettes.

Tobacco firms have been investing heavily in the technology to compensate for falling demand for cigarettes due to high taxes and public smoking bans, particularly in the West.

In 2018 Altria, the US maker of brands such as Marlboro and Chesterfield, splashed out almost $13bn on a stake in one of the biggest e-cigarette makers, Juul.

A few Indian states have already banned e-cigarettes although the restrictions have been ineffective since online sale of vaping products continue. The new ban does not cover traditional tobacco products in India.

According to the World Health Organisation, India is the world's second-largest consumer of tobacco products, killing nearly 900,000 people every year.

Nearly 275-million people older than 15 years, or 35% of adults, are users, although chewing tobacco — which also causes cancer — is more prevalent than smoking.

India is also the world's third-largest producer of tobacco, the WHO says, and tobacco farmers are an important vote bank for political parties. According to the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry, an estimated 45.7-million people depend on the tobacco sector in India for their livelihood.

Tobacco is also a major Indian export, and the government holds substantial stakes, directly or indirectly, in tobacco firms including in ITC, one of India's biggest companies.

AFP

Illegal dagga vaping causes health headache for US authorities

Studies point to a link between lung illnesses and vitamin E acetate found in the illicit products
World
1 day ago

Trump plans ban on flavoured e-cigarettes

President Donald Trump calls the use of vaping products an urgent public-health concern in the US
World
6 days ago

Vaping brands eye Asia as the US cuts back on e-cigarettes

Asia has looser tobacco regulations with some countries having more than twice the number of smokers of the US
World
1 week ago

