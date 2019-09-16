China’s slowdown deepens just as global risks rise

Beijing — China’s slowdown is deepening just as risks for the global economy mount, piling pressure on the authorities to do more to support growth.

Industrial output rose 4.4% from a year earlier in August, the lowest for a single month since 2002, while retail sales came in below expectations, data released on Monday shows. Fixed-asset investment slowed to 5.5% in the first eight months, with the private sector lagging behind state investment for the sixth month.

The data add support to the argument that policymakers’ efforts to stimulate the slowing economy are not sufficient as the nation grapples with structural downward pressure at home, the risk of yet-higher tariffs on exports to the US and now surging oil prices. Nomura International said this all raises the likelihood that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will cut its medium-term lending rate on Tuesday.

“In terms of policy room, we still think there’s quite a lot for both the ministry of finance and the PBOC, but now it’s a matter of whether they want to use it,” Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said. “What I worry about is that policy makers are hesitating at the moment because of the potential implications on the long-term impact, so they’re really fallen behind the curve.”

The Shanghai Composite swung between gains and losses before closing slightly lower. Futures contracts on China’s 10-year government bond regained losses after the data release to close at 0.07% higher on Monday.

The slowdown in output was almost across the board, with food processing and general equipment manufacturing unchanged from 2018. Car output rose after declining for four months. Growth in sales of consumer goods slowed to 7.2%, the lowest since April 2019, but there was an increase in food sales. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% from 5.3% in July, within the narrow band it has occupied all year even amid the slowdown.

The record oil price surge after a strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility could not have come at a worse time for China and a world economy already in the grip of a deepening downturn. While the severity of the impact will depend on how long the oil price spike endures, it risks further eroding fragile business and consumer confidence amid the ongoing US-China dispute and already slowing global demand.

Saudi Arabia is the largest single source of China’s crude oil imports, which in turn supply about 70% of total demand.

After China’s data release on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics, Citigroup lowered its growth forecast for the world’s second-biggest economy to 6.2% for this year from 6.3% previously, and to 5.8% from 6% for 2020.

“We don’t expect a growth rebound in the fourth quarter anymore, with the new forecast flat at 6.1% year on year,” wrote Yu Xiangrong, a Hong Kong-based economist with Citigroup, referring to the quarterly outlook. “In particular, we now hold a more cautious view on the recovery of infrastructure investment and retail sales.”

In early September the PBOC cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves to the lowest level since 2007, though it is still holding off on cutting borrowing costs more broadly.

About 265-billion yuan ($37.5bn) of 1-year loans from the PBOC to banks will mature on Tuesday. The central bank will likely roll-over at least some of these, giving it an opportunity to cut the rate it charges.

Analysts are divided on whether the PBOC would actually take the chance to cut. Some see the need for more significant easing while the other argue the authorities would like to avoid announcing multiple stimulus at once, and they will watch the US Federal Reserve before taking any actions themselves. The Fed is expected to cut rates this week.