Thailand looks at allowing cannabis for limited personal use

In a country known for its stiff drug laws, the ruling coalition is looking at allowing Thais to grow six marijuana plants per household

13 September 2019 - 12:25 Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng
Picture: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN
Bangkok — A party in Thailand’s ruling coalition has proposed a draft law that would allow Thais to grow a limited amount of cannabis at home, less than a year after the country legalised the drug for medicinal purposes and research.

Under Thailand’s current drug laws, recreational users of cannabis can incur tough penalties, including up to 10 years in prison for possession and hefty fines.

A senior law maker in the Bhumjaithai Party, third-largest partner in the coalition and in charge of the health ministry, said the draft law would allow up to six marijuana plants per household. Cannabis is still a drug under Thai law.

“The principle is for medical use, you can have it at home for ailments, but not smoke it on the street,” Supachai Jaisamut told Reuters.

It would also allow the sale of plants to licensed institutions under the supervision of an institute for that purpose, Supachai said.

The proposed Plant-Based Drug Institute would have authority to purchase, extract and export cannabidiol (CBD), the chemical derived from the cannabis plant, Supachai said, comparing it to the Californian model. He said the law could be passed in six  months after November when parliament re-opens, if there was enough government support.

The proposal would deliver on an election promise of the Bhumjaithai Party, which campaigned on a policy to allow Thais to grow cannabis. Its supporters say the draft law is designed to develop Thailand’s newly legal medical marijuana industry.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced a cannabis business workshop as public and investor interest heightened after the policy was introduced.

Reuters

Growing medical cannabis is helping Lesotho survive

Local farmers can’t afford a licence, so US and Canadian own most of the firms in the country which enjoys 300 days of sunshine a year
1 week ago

Cash-strapped Zimbabwe to make cannabis main export

The country’s government says the crop can be a good substitute to the leading export crop of tobacco
1 month ago

Switzerland seeks to make medical marijuana more easily available

Currently those seeking medical cannabis must apply for an exception from the Federal Health Office to get what is otherwise an illegal drug
2 months ago

Can ‘cannabusiness’ turn deprived communities around?

The marijuana industry not only makes good business sense, it can do good, too
4 months ago

