Taliban vows to continue fight against US after Donald Trump rejects talks

Kabul — The Taliban vowed on Tuesday to continue fighting against US forces in Afghanistan after President Donald Trump said talks with the insurgents are “dead”, saying Washington will regret abandoning negotiations.

The renewed war of words between the two sides raised the spectre of violence in Afghanistan as Trump and the Taliban pledged to take the fight to each other after the precipitous collapse in talks.

“We had two ways to end occupation in Afghanistan, one was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

“If Trump wants to stop talks, we will take the first way and they will soon regret it.”

The Taliban’s statement came hours after Trump told reporters the US is walking away from negotiations after nearly a year of talks that aimed to pave the way for an American withdrawal from Afghanistan after 18 years of war.

“They are dead. As far as I am concerned, they are dead,” Trump said at the White House.

The announcement followed Trump’s dramatic cancellation of a top-secret plan to fly Taliban leaders in for direct talks at the Camp David presidential facility outside Washington.

Driving another nail into the coffin of what had appeared to be nearly finalised negotiations, Trump said a US military onslaught on the guerrillas is at its fiercest level in a decade.

“Over the last four days, we have been hitting our Enemy harder than at any time in the last ten years!” he wrote in a tweet.

Causing turmoil

On Sunday, secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that “we’ve killed over a thousand Taliban in just the last 10 days”.

Trump angrily denied that the whiplash effect of his sudden shifts on Afghanistan is causing turmoil.

Until this weekend, there had been steadily mounting expectations of a deal that would see the US decrease troop levels in Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban would offer security guarantees to keep extremist groups out.

But then on Saturday, Trump revealed he had cancelled an unprecedented meeting between the Taliban and himself at Camp David.

He said this was in retaliation for the killing of a US soldier by the Taliban in a huge Kabul bomb blast last week.

The cancellation — announced on Twitter — was the first time most Americans learnt that such a dramatic meeting was even planned.

Many in Washington were shocked and some were angry that the Taliban had been about to visit the presidential retreat on the eve of the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

There was also widespread consternation at the characteristically unpredictable manner of Trump’s negotiating style.

But Trump denied any discord among government members including vice-president Mike Pence.

In a tweet, he accused journalists of trying “to create the look of turmoil in the White House, of which there is none”.

‘My own advice’

Trump added that he had no second thoughts about his actions.

“In terms of advisers, I took my own advice,” he later told reporters.

A big part of Trump’s 2016 election victory and subsequent first term in office has been his determination to keep the US out of what he sees as unnecessary wars in Syria and other mostly Muslim countries.

Despite a fiercely pro-Israeli foreign policy and the presence of hawks such as national security adviser John Bolton in his cabinet, he has so far resisted escalating the military stand-off with longtime foe Iran.

Getting out of Afghanistan, where US troops have fought a largely fruitless battle against the Taliban over nearly two decades, was a top priority.

It is widely thought that Trump has been pushing for a withdrawal of US troops in time for his 2020 re-election bid.

Trump repeated on Monday that he wanted “to get out by the earliest possible time”.

However, whether because of last week’s killing of a US soldier, as he says, or due to wider misgivings, that goal now appears in tatters.