Daring to ensure privacy in China with LeakZero’s encryption

Beijing — In a country where privacy protections are considered weak and anything-goes data collection has become the norm, Chinese tech entrepreneur Yang Geng stands out.

His service LeakZero helps people surf the web anonymously, protect passwords and send encrypted messages. By design, he can’t find out the names of the app’s users or even know how many there are. It doesn’t have a so-called back door.

And as far as he knows, it’s the only one of its kind In China.

Yang and the users of his service are fighting an uphill and unusual battle for privacy in a place where the government is deeply involved in Big Data, and companies have done little to resist.

Tech industry executives have described the country’s citizens as less sensitive about privacy than their Western counterparts, with Chinese search engine giant chief Robin Li saying last year that many in China are willing to trade it for convenience, safety or efficiency. But that mindset has sparked debate about the consequences of access, with growing concern over the illegal collection of data and the rise of a black market for personal information.

The Chinese government has strengthened data protection laws, but foreign encrypted messaging apps such as KakaoTalk and Line are banned in China while others, such as Whatsapp or Signal, are occasionally blocked.

The most widely used homegrown services, internet giant Tencent’s messaging app WeChat and search engine Baidu, are heavily monitored and censored by Chinese authorities.