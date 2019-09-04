Vaping brands eye Asia as the US cuts back on e-cigarettes

Tokyo/Hong Kong — Juul Labs, the e-cigarette pioneer grappling with negative publicity and government crackdowns in the US, is setting its sights on Asia, home to half the world’s smokers.

Juul, in recent months, has begun selling its vaping devices in South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines, and is looking into entering more markets in the region. Asia — with looser tobacco regulations and favourable tax treatments, as well as high cigarette sales volume — has been a lucrative alternative for tobacco giants suffering from falling smoking rates and slowing growth opportunities in developed countries.

“Given the volume of smokers, we view Asia as a high-priority region for the company,” Ken Bishop, Singapore-based regional head for Juul, said in an interview on August 22. “What we see is that smokers are very interested in these products. The consumer demand is super-high.”

The shift towards Asia comes as the vaping industry faces widespread attack in the US, especially for its appeal among young people. The US surgeon-general has called vaping an “epidemic” and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been investigating the safety of e-cigarettes after reports of seizures. The pressure is increasing after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on August 30 that it was investigating more than 200 possible cases of severe lung illness linked to e-cigarette use in 25 states, including one death.

According to the Huffington Post, Michigan has reportedly announced a state-wide ban of all flavoured e-cigarettes, including sweet, fruity and menthol varieties.