India’s electric-car revolution is starting small, with rickshaws

New Delhi — Paritosh Mitra, who drives a motorised rickshaw in Delhi, knows what he wants next and has saved 100,000 rupees ($1,390) to get it: an electric rickshaw. But he won’t buy one until it comes with all the basic features that he needs as a commercial driver. That includes a top speed of at least 40km/h and convenient recharging.

“There are the e-rickshaws plying the streets now but they are battery operated and have very little speed, so it is of no use to us,” Mitra said. “Also, they need six hours to charge the battery at home and with that they can only move about 50km, whereas we need to move up to 150km per day,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “We need charging points where machines can be charged in 15 minutes.”

He’s persuaded that electric vehicles will cost less to run than using the current diesel or compressed natural gas as fuel — but he’s not making the switch just yet.

India’s government is pushing hard for a conversion to electric vehicles, to combat worsening pollution in cities and meet the country’s commitment to cut its climate-changing emissions.

The nation’s transport minister, in 2017, called for a full switch to electric vehicles by 2030 — something automobile manufacturers have protested as too difficult, though the announcement has also ignited a rush to manufacturing everything from electric motorcycles to cars.

In August, in the face of a backlash by Indian automotive giants, a government think-tank indicated that the electric vehicle switch may focus first on two-wheeled vehicles and motorised rickshaws, with a potential deadline as early as 2023.

The country’s transport minister has also suggested India may consider creating new highways reserved only for electric vehicles.

Still, for now, the road to a rapid switch to electric vehicles remains a bumpy one.

Huge market

Among those most interested in new electric vehicles are drivers of Delhi’s ubiquitous motorised rickshaws, who hope the new vehicles could help them avoid rising fuel prices.