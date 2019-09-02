World / Asia

Hong Kong students start two-week university boycott

At the weekend, protesters lobbed bricks and petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, water cannon and baton charges

02 September 2019 - 17:05 Agency Staff
Students dressed in black gather at the Chinese University of Hong Kong during a class boycott in Hong Kong, China, September 2 2019. Picture: JUSTIN CHIN/BLOOMBERG
Hong Kong — Thousands of black-clad students rallied in central Hong Kong Monday at the start of a two-week university boycott, piling pressure on the city's leaders to resolve months of increasingly violent antigovernment protests that show no sign of easing.

Students have been the backbone of opposition to government plans to allow extraditions to China, a movement that has morphed into wider protests against the Beijing-backed territory's unelected leadership.

Hundreds have been arrested in violent clashes with police, and an increasingly shrill Beijing has labelled protesters “terrorists”, with an editorial by China's state news agency Sunday warning “the end is coming”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday the protests had “gone beyond the scope of freedom of assembly and demonstration”.

“They have evolved into extreme acts of violence, seriously challenging the legal system and social order of Hong Kong,” he told a media conference.

Hong Kong enjoys freedoms unseen on the Chinese mainland under the “one country, two systems” banner inherited following the handover from Britain in 1997, but locals fear those rights are being eroded.

On Monday, as universities reopened after the summer break, thousands of students skipped classes and gathered instead in central Hong Kong.

Earlier in the day, a call for a general strike went largely unheeded — but riot police patrolled some subway stations after protesters briefly disrupted services during rush hour by preventing train doors from closing.

Elsewhere, secondary pupils formed human chains at schools, and nurses carrying pro-democracy placards lined hospital corridors in flash protests to show support for the antigovernment movement.

“Hong Kong is our home ... we are the future of the city and have to take up responsibility to save it,” said a 17-year-old secondary school student who gave her surname as Wong.

Worst violence in decades 

At the weekend the city witnessed some of the worst civic violence in decades as protesters lobbed bricks and petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas, water cannon and baton charges.

On Sunday, at least a dozen flights were cancelled after protesters blocked routes to the airport.

A day earlier hardcore protesters rampaged through the city centre, setting fires and throwing petrol bombs at riot police in defiance of a ban on marching.

Video footage captured by local media showed police charge and beat people cowering inside a train carriage, with Amnesty International calling their actions “horrifying”.

The images have fortified anger against the police, who protesters accuse of brutality.

Hong Kong's security minister described protester violence as “on the verge of being out-of-control”.

“I call on the general public to reject violence, keep our society in order and safeguard the rule of law,” John Lee Ka-chiu told reporters.

Mak Chin-ho, an assistant commissioner of police, said 159 people had been arrested between Friday and Sunday, aged between 13 and 58.

“All this pushes Hong Kong to the brink of great danger,” he told a media briefing.

Embattled city leader Carrie Lam has done little to directly address the crisis, save offer to form a largely derided “platform for dialogue”.

Her removal is one of the key demands made by protesters, who also want the extradition bill to be formally scrapped, and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

The protesters want the city's leader and all its legislators to be directly elected, scrapping the current system that heavily favours Beijing-backed candidates.

Hong Kong's reputation as a stable place to do business has been shaken by the protests.

Visitor arrivals have plummeted, hotel vacancies have soared and retailers have reported huge losses.

AFP

