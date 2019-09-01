Hong Kong retailers on the ropes as protests continue

Hong Kong’s retail sales by volume fell 13% in July, in the first full month affected by the protests, according to a government release. Retail sales by value dropped 11.4% to a provisionally estimated HK$34.4-billion. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a 12.5% contraction from a year earlier for both retail values and volumes.

“Retail sales will likely stay weak in the near term, as escalated US-mainland trade tensions and subdued economic conditions continue to dampen consumer sentiment,” a government spokesman said in the release. “The situation may even deteriorate further if the social incidents involving violence do not come to a stop.”

Everywhere you look, there are signs of weakness. The city’s economy contracted by 0.4% in the second quarter, more than originally estimated, raising the prospect of a technical recession. Exports fell for a ninth straight month in July, while the long, steady jobless rate ticked higher for the first time in two years in the same month. Sentiment among small businesses, especially retailers, has hit record lows.

“Even on visual inspection you can see the retailers and even restaurants have already been affected in terms of revenue,” said Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. “As long as we see that this trade war continues to escalate and intensify without any sign of slowing down, then we expect the second half of the year the economy will continue to slow down.”

Sales drop more than 50%

Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam has described the economic impact of the protests as worse than the SARS epidemic and the 2008 global financial crisis. Financial secretary Paul Chan introduced a stimulus package worth about $2bn in August targeting small businesses and households, but economists were sceptical of its impact. Chan is sitting on fiscal reserves of about HK$1.17-trillion, after recording a budget surplus this year.

At Sunglass Hut in IFC Mall, a luxury shopping centre in the Central business district, a salesperson said sales have plummeted as much as 40% since the start of protests. The store sells upscale brands from the likes of Christian Dior, Tom Ford, and Gucci.

Business is often suspended early on protest days and staff are suffering from reduced take-home pay, the salesperson said, declining to give her name.

Most Hong Kong retailers have seen sales drop more than 50% in August, according to the city’s Retail Management Association. The association has urged landlords in the city to halve rents for six months.

Some locations are seeking strategies to help. A spokesperson for Pacific Place, the upscale mall owned by Swire Properties that’s seen significant disruption, said the company is working to find “plausible solutions” to the current downturn.

Until recent months, Hong Kong had been enjoying record tourist arrivals, including as many as 5-million from mainland China per month. That tally is likely to drop by as much as 50% in August compared to the same period a year ago, according to Yiu Si-wing, a Hong Kong law maker representing the tourism industry.

“The situation has not reached the bottom yet,” Yiu said. “In the summer, we were sitting on orders made before the protests escalated. It will become even worse in the first half of September.”

Over on the Kowloon side of Hong Kong in Kwun Tong, dried-fruit seller Abey Cheng has taken up pushing a snack trolley around demonstrations to hand out treats to protesters. She says it’s an effort to provide a little bit of encouragement, both for herself and others. Sales at her shop plunged 50% from a year ago in July, and she’s earning just enough to cover the rent and her part-time employees’ salaries.

“The social atmosphere is not good,” she said. “The mood is affecting consumption. Nothing tastes good now.”

