China brings out the troops in display of power in Hong Kong

China has denounced the protests and accused the US and Britain of interfering in its affairs in Hong Kong. It has sent clear warnings that forceful intervention is possible. Hundreds of People’s Armed Police this month conducted exercises at a sports stadium in Shenzhen that borders Hong Kong a day after the US state department said it was “deeply concerned” about their movements.

‘In line with the law’

Xinhua said the Thursday rotation was normal.

“The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese PLA conducted the 22nd rotation of its members in the wee hours of Thursday since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997,” the news agency said.

“Approved by the central military commission, the move is normal routine annual rotation in line with the law of the People’s Republic of China on garrisoning the Hong Kong special administrative region, which stipulates that ‘the Hong Kong Garrison shall practise a system of rotation of its members’.”

The Chinese statement last year said the number of soldiers and amount of equipment of the troops stationed in Hong Kong “was maintained with no change”. That was not in Thursday’s announcement.

The Civil Human Rights Front, the organiser of previous mass protests in Hong Kong that they said attracted up to 2-million people, plans a rally from the Hong Kong Central business district to Beijing’s main representative liaison office in the city on Saturday.

The group’s leader, Jimmy Sham, was attacked by two men armed with a knife and a baseball bat on Thursday, it said on its Facebook page. He was not hurt but a friend who stepped in to protect him suffered injuries to his left arm and was taken to hospital.

Protesters targeted the liaison office, a potent symbol of Beijing’s rule, in July, daubing anti-China slogans on its walls and signs. Police refused permission for the march on Thursday, but the group said it would appeal.

The protest will mark five years since Beijing ruled out universal suffrage for Hong Kong and comes as Hong Kong faces its first recession in a decade, with all its pillars of growth under stress.

Unrest escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts. It has since evolved into calls for greater democracy under the “one country, two systems” formula under which Hong Kong has been run since 1997, guaranteeing freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland that include an independent judiciary.

The protests have posed the biggest challenge for Communist Party rulers in Beijing since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012. Beijing is eager to quell the unrest before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, when Xi will oversee a large military parade in the Chinese capital.

China also rotated troops in neighbouring Macau, a former Portuguese colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1999.

Reuters