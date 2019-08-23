World / Asia

Not a single Rohingya refugee opts to return to Myanmar

Myanmar is blaming Bangladesh for the second failed attempt to repatriate the Rohingya on Friday

23 August 2019 - 16:21 Agency Staff
Rohingya refugees build a makeshift office at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia district on August 23, 2019. Picture: AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
Rohingya refugees build a makeshift office at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia district on August 23, 2019. Picture: AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Yangon — Myanmar has pushed blame for its second failed attempt to repatriate the Rohingya on Bangladesh, a day after not a single refugee turned up to return to conflict-scarred Rakhine state.

The Myanmar military waged a brutal crackdown on the stateless Muslim minority in western Rakhine state, leading to an exodus of more than 740,000 Rohingya to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The region remains riven by religious and ethnic conflict.

The Rohingya who stayed remain confined in squalid camps or villages with no freedom of movement.

Despite a 2017 pact signed by the two countries, the first repatriation efforts have failed, with virtually no Rohingya agreeing to return without guarantees of safety and citizenship.

A renewed push was to begin on Thursday, with both governments vowing to repatriate nearly 3,500 Rohingya, but that again fell flat when no-one turned up for buses intended to ferry them across the border.

Myanmar's ministry of foreign affairs continued the blame game Friday.

“Smooth repatriation for the displaced persons would require the adherence to the bilateral agreement,” the state-run New Light of Myanmar said.

The ministry put the onus on Bangladesh for failing to distribute the correct paperwork, so-called “verification forms” to potential returnees — a controversial form of ID that falls short of granting Rohingya citizenship.

“This procedure was not adhered to,” it said, adding Bangladesh had also “ignored” a request to expedite the return of more than 400 Hindu refugees.

The ministry confirmed China and Japan had facilitated repatriation, and it had been the Chinese government that informed them earlier this month of Bangladesh's intent to re-start the process.

Dhaka is eager for the Rohingya's return, with its resources severely strained by nearly a million refugees living in camps.

Thursday's no-show by the refugees was “very disappointing” for Bangladesh, said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

He added the Rohingya were taking the country “hostage” by insisting on their demands for citizenship.

But rights groups warn that conditions are not right for repatriation, and UN investigators say the 2017 violence warrants the prosecution of top generals for “genocide”.

Any Rohingya returning to Myanmar “will be going back into a situation of persecution”, Christopher Sidoti, a UN fact-finding team member, said this week.

The Myanmar military is also currently locked in fierce fighting with the Arakan Army, a group claiming to fight for autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine people.

AFP

Returning Rohingya refugees could be exposed to ethnic violence again

Bangladesh and the UN are consulting Rohingya refugees to see if they will accept Buddhist-majority Myanmar's offer to return home
World
2 days ago

UN and Bangladesh ask Rohingya refugees if they want to return

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar for neighbouring Bangladesh after a military-led crackdown exactly two years ago
World
3 days ago

UN calls for harsher sanctions on Myanmar’s wealthy military

The organisation has urged the international community to sever links with the armed forces’ dizzying economic holdings that ‘dwarf those of any ...
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Donald Trump orders US companies to close China ...
World
2.
Slower growth abroad poses risk to US, Fed chair ...
World / Americas
3.
Not a single Rohingya refugee opts to return to ...
World / Asia
4.
Feud worsens as South Korea withdraws from ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Myanmar charges film maker with defaming the military, with Aung San Suu Kyi ...

World / Asia

Genocide is happening in Myanmar, Rwandan survivor says

World

Fears of more floods as monsoon rains pound South Asia

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.