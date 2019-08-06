World / Asia

Philippines bans Sanofi dengue vaccine as incidence doubles

Manila banned the Dengvaxia vaccine in February after the deaths of several dozen children who were among over 700,000 people immunised in 2016 and 2017

06 August 2019 - 17:05 Agency Staff
A doctor inspects a man who is suffering from dengue fever in the 'Shaheed Suhrawardy' Medical Colleague Hospital in Dhaka. Picture: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP
A doctor inspects a man who is suffering from dengue fever in the 'Shaheed Suhrawardy' Medical Colleague Hospital in Dhaka. Picture: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP

Manila — The Philippines stood firm on Tuesday on its ban on the world’s first dengue vaccine while declaring a nationwide epidemic from the mosquito-borne disease that it said has killed hundreds in 2019.

Dengue incidence shot up 98% from a year earlier to 146,062 cases from January 1 to July 20, causing 662 deaths, health secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference in which he announced a “national dengue epidemic”.

Manila banned the sale, import and distribution of the Dengvaxia vaccine in February following the deaths of several dozen children who were among more than 700,000 people given shots in 2016 and 2017 in a government immunisation campaign.

Duque said on Thursday that the government was studying an appeal to allow French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi to put the vaccine back in the Philippine market, but ruled out using the drug to combat the ongoing epidemic, which has hit young children hard.

“This vaccine does not squarely address the most vulnerable group which is those 5-9 years of age,” Duque said.

The vaccine, now licensed in 20 countries according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is approved for use for those aged nine years and older.

Duque said the UN agency also advised Manila that the vaccine was “not recommended” as a response to an outbreak, and it was “not cost-effective” anyway, with one dose costing a 1,000 pesos (about $20).

Dengue, or haemorrhagic fever, is the world's most common mosquito-borne virus and infects an estimated 390-million people in more than 120 countries each year, killing more than 25,000 of them, according to the WHO.

The Philippines in 2016 became the first nation to use Dengvaxia in a mass immunisation programme. But controversy arose after Sanofi disclosed a year later that it could worsen symptoms for people not previously infected by the dengue virus.

The disclosure sparked a nationwide panic, with some parents alleging the vaccine killed their children.

The controversy also triggered a vaccine scare that the government said was a factor behind measles outbreaks that the UN Children's Fund said have killed more than 200 people in 2019.

On Tuesday, Duque called on other government agencies, schools, offices and communities to get out of their offices, homes and schools every afternoon to take part in efforts to “search and destroy mosquito breeding sites”.

AFP

Bangladesh struggles to contain record dengue outbreak

A fumigation drive is under way in Dhaka after eight deaths and 13,637 cases of the disease so far in 2019
World
1 week ago

How global warming is adding to the health risks of poor people

Those who live in poorly resourced, isolated and extreme environments will be most affected by disease
Life
5 months ago

Mosquito ‘birth control’ could be ready in five years

US scientists have isolated a female mosquito protein that renders her eggs non-viable when blocked
World
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Philippines bans Sanofi dengue vaccine as ...
World / Asia
2.
US-African trade still in the doldrums despite ...
World / Africa
3.
Founder of far-right platform 8chan says he ...
World
4.
Malawi braces for violence amid calls for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

SA steps up government funding for neglected diseases

National / Health

Mosquito ‘birth control’ could be ready in five years

World

How male mosquitoes that shoot blanks hold the key to curbing malaria

News

Australia deals big blow to fever-spreading mosquitoes in landmark trial

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.