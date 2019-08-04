World / Asia

Hong Kong June retail sales slide as government claims protests are denting business

04 August 2019 - 19:02 Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok
Pro-democracy activists march in Hong Kong. Picture: PHILLIP FONG / AFP
Hong Kong — Retail sales, a key part of Hong Kong’s economy, felt a growing impact in June from mass protests, government data shows.

The government said June retail sales fell 6.7% from a year earlier, the biggest decline since February, as local consumer sentiment turned cautious and growth in visitor arrivals slowed.

Protests against a proposed extradition law began in late April and widened in June, though they remained peaceful until July, when there was violence at some demonstrations.

Businesses say the violence has added to the toll on tourism and the pivotal retailing industry.

Many businesses in Hong Kong are already facing strain from China’s economic slowdown, a weak Chinese yuan and fallout from the Sino-US trade war.

“The near-term performance of retail sales will likely remain subdued, as the weakened global and local economic outlook and other headwinds continue to weigh on consumption sentiment,” a government spokesman said after release of the June retail data.

“The recent mass demonstrations, if continued, would also dent the retail business further,” he said.

Retail sales fell to HK$35.2bn ($4.50bn), a fifth consecutive month of declines. May's decline was revised fractionally to 1.4%. For 2019's first half, retail sales fell 2.6% in value from a year earlier.

“The decline trend of the retail sales industry in the coming months will be more obvious, which may fall more than 10%,” said Angela Cheng, an economist at CMB International Capital. “We remain pessimistic about Hong Kong’s future retail business.”

Reuters

 

Second night of tear gas as Hong Kong protesters defy China

Protesters hurl rocks and eggs at police station as a city-wide strike is planned for Monday
World
6 hours ago

China increasingly militant over ongoing Hong Kong protests

Civil servants have joined protesters, to the government’s ire, with China’s People’s Liberation Army releasing a threatening video of ‘anti-riot ...
World
2 days ago

Charges for Hong Kong protesters set stage for more unrest

Pro-democracy activists risk jail terms of up to 10 years after being charged with rioting
World
4 days ago

