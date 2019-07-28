China buys millions of tons of US soya beans in goodwill move

Beijing — The US has shipped several million tons of soya beans to China since the two countries’ leaders met in June, Chinese state media said on Sunday, an apparent sign of goodwill before trade talks in Shanghai this week.

The US-China trade war has curbed the export of US crops to China, with soya bean sales falling sharply after Beijing slapped tariffs of 25% on US cargoes.

China has made inquiries to US suppliers for the purchase of soya beans, cotton, pork, sorghum and other agricultural products since July 19, and some sales have been made, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing China’s national development and reform commission and ministry of commerce.

“As long as the American agricultural products are reasonably priced and of good quality, it is expected that there will be new purchases,” the report said.

Companies involved in the sales have applied for exclusions to tariffs on agricultural goods with Chinese customs officials, it said. It added that the moves show China’s willingness to promote US products and make good on a consensus reached between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June.