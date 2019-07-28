World / Asia

China buys millions of tons of US soya beans in goodwill move

28 July 2019 - 17:30 Cate Cadell
A soya bean farmer in Gideon, Missouri, the US. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — The US has shipped several million tons of soya beans to China since the two countries’ leaders met in June, Chinese state media said on Sunday, an apparent sign of goodwill before trade talks in Shanghai this week.

The US-China trade war has curbed the export of US crops to China, with soya bean sales falling sharply after Beijing slapped tariffs of 25% on US cargoes.

China has made inquiries to US suppliers for the purchase of soya beans, cotton, pork, sorghum and other agricultural products since July 19, and some sales have been made, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing China’s national development and reform commission and ministry of commerce.

“As long as the American agricultural products are reasonably priced and of good quality, it is expected that there will be new purchases,” the report said.

Companies involved in the sales have applied for exclusions to tariffs on agricultural goods with Chinese customs officials, it said. It added that the moves show China’s willingness to promote US products and make good on a consensus reached between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June.

Chinese and US negotiators are due to meet in Shanghai this week for the first time since the summit, with talks to start on July 30.

Earlier in July, the Trump administration said it would exempt a relatively narrow list of 110 Chinese products from tariffs, including medical equipment and key capacitors.

China brought in 614,805 tons of soya beans from the US in June, down 2.5% from June 2018 and down 37% from 977,024 tons in May, customs data released on Saturday showed.

The state media report on Sunday said the US should “take concrete measures to implement its relevant commitments and create favourable conditions for bilateral economic and trade co-operation”. 

Reuters

US rolls out more aid for farmers hit by trade war with China

US farmers, a key Trump constituency, have been among the hardest hit in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies
World
3 days ago

US-China trade talk optimism fails to lift JSE

Consumer inflation for June remained unchanged at 4.5% year on year from May's figure, one basis point above market expectations
Markets
4 days ago

Caterpillar reports lower than expected earnings on weaker Chinese sales

CFO Andrew Bonfield says Caterpillar saw a $70m tariff bill in the quarter and higher labour and restructuring costs
Companies
4 days ago

