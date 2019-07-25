North Korea fires two short-range missiles, says South Korea

Seoul — North Korea fired two short-range missiles from its east coast early on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, the first missile test since leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump agreed to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

The missiles, launched from near the coastal city of Wonsan, flew about 430km out over the sea, reaching an altitude of 50km, before splashing down, an official at South Korea’s defence ministry said.

The firing of ballistic missiles will cast new doubt on efforts to restart denuclearisation talks after Trump and Kim met at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas at the end of June. The White House, Pentagon and US state department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A US official, who declined to be identified, said according to initial information at least one short-range projectile was fired from North Korea. Further analysis was underway, the official said.

South Korea had detected related signs prior to the launch and was conducting detailed analysis with the US, the presidential Blue House said in a statement. South Korea’s defence ministry urged the North to stop acts that are unhelpful for easing tension, saying the latest test posed a military threat.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said the test had no immediate impact on Japan’s security, according to Kyodo News.

“We have confirmed that the situation is not one that impacts our country’s national security. Going forward, we will work closely with the US” Abe was quoted as telling reporters in a town west of Tokyo, where he is vacationing.

Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, who has taken a hardline towards North Korea, made no mention of the launches in a tweet on Thursday after a visit to South Korea. He said he had “productive meetings” with Seoul officials on regional security and building a stronger alliance.

Talks in doubt

After Trump and Kim met lat month, the US and North Korea vowed to soon hold a new round of working-level talks, but Pyongyang has since sharply criticised upcoming joint military drills by US and South Korean troops.