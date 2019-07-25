World / Asia

Co-conspirator in former India PM’s assassination released on parole

25 July 2019 - 15:38 Agency Staff
Nalini Sriharan, who was convicted in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is released from the Vellore Central Prison on a one-month parole to attend her daughter's wedding. Picture: STR/AFP
New Delhi — India’s longest-serving woman convict, who was jailed for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, walked out of prison on Thursday on a 30-day parole to arrange her daughter’s marriage.

Nalini Sriharan was granted parole in July by the Madras high court after spending nearly three decades in jail for her role in Gandhi’s murder by a woman suicide bomber in 1991.

Sriharan, an Indian citizen, was arrested soon after the bombing and found guilty with her husband and 25 others of conspiracy and helping the teenage bomber, Thenmozhi Rajaratnam. Her death sentence was commuted on a clemency plea by Gandhi’s widow in 2000. Three others are still awaiting execution.

Sriharan was pregnant when she was arrested, and gave birth in prison. Her daughter is a UK national and a doctor.

She was released from Vellore Central Prison and will spend time at her home in the town, but has been barred by the court from speaking to the media or politicians. She was previously granted short paroles to attend her father's cremation and memorial.

Gandhi — prime minister from 1984 to 1989 — was campaigning in a mid-term national election in 1991 when militants targeted him for his decision to send the Indian army to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka was in the grip of a decades-long armed conflict between the majority Sinhalese government and minority Tamils demanding an independent country for themselves.

The civil war which ended in 2009 killed at least 100,000 people, and the Tamil rebels enjoyed widespread support from their ethnic kin in Tamil Nadu.

Rajiv Gandhi was the son of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, assassinated in Delhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, and the father of Rahul Gandhi, who ran for prime minister in the recent general election.

AFP

