China thanks UAE for backing crackdown on ethnic Muslim minorities

Beijing — China on Monday thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for backing its security crackdown in Xinjiang, state media said, as President Xi Jinping hosted Abu Dhabi’s crown prince.

Beijing has come under growing international scrutiny for placing an estimated 1-million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in internment camps in the name of counterterrorism, but Muslim countries have largely refrained from criticising China.

During his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Beijing, Xi thanked the UAE for its “valuable support” on Xinjiang and urged the two countries to strengthen co-operation on anti-terrorism, said state broadcaster CCTV.

In return, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince said the UAE “highly appreciates China’s efforts to protect the rights and interests of ethnic minorities”, according to CCTV’s readout.

He also said the UAE would be willing to “jointly strike against terrorist extremist forces” with China, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a militant group Beijing has accused of attempting to foment Uighur separatism.