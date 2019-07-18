US secretary of state promises an alliance for ‘religious freedom’

Washington — Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the US will create a new international body to campaign for religious freedom following a major meeting in Washington.

Pompeo said that details of the group — dubbed the International Religious Freedom Alliance — were still being worked out but that it would “bring like-minded countries together” to make the issue a priority.

“It will provide a space for the work that we do here to flourish throughout the year and, importantly, it will defend the unalienable rights of all human beings to believe, or not to believe, whatever it is that they choose,” Pompeo told the ministerial-level meeting.

The three-day gathering at the state department, which is being held for the second straight year, is bringing together dozens of countries and hundreds of activists to promote religious freedom.

Pompeo said Albania, Colombia, Morocco and the Vatican were planning events to follow up on the Washington ministerial. After the first year’s edition, Britain, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates organised related conferences.

Pompeo in his remarks harshly criticised US adversaries Iran and China for their human rights records, calling Beijing’s incarceration of more than 1-million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking people “truly the stain of the century”.

Uighur activists say that China has sought to indoctrinate peaceful Muslims, forcing them to eat pork, among other actions that are sinful in Islam.