Fears of more floods as monsoon rains pound South Asia

New Delhi — Children have been swept away by floodwaters and others killed in landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains across South Asia as the death toll passed 250 on Wednesday, with authorities bracing for worse weather in some regions.

The annual deluge is crucial to replenishing water supplies in the impoverished region, but the downpour from June to September often turns deadly.

Across India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, millions of residents have been affected and hundreds of thousands displaced, with homes and boats washed away.

In flood-prone Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by rivers, around one-third of the country is under water and 59 people have died, officials said.

“It was raining the last few days, the landslide damaged many of our houses and a lot of people are suffering,” said Sanjida Begum in Cox’s Bazar district, home to nearly 1-million Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled a military crackdown in Myanmar.

“Children are floating away while crossing these canals, even my nephew was washed away in the canal.”

In India, the death toll rose to at least 100 and in remote areas entire communities were cut off by rising floodwaters which damaged or submerged roads.

“It’s been 15 days (since) this area has been flooded,” a local resident in Assam, where the death toll reached 22, said. “The damage it has caused is very bad. Cattle have also been affected. Everything has been destroyed.”

Video footage shared on social media showed rescuers pulling a rhinoceros calf from swollen floodwaters in the state's World Heritage-listed Kaziranga National Park, home to two-thirds of the world’s remaining one-horned rhinos.