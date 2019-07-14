Pakistan welcomes move for negotiated deal after Reko Diq mine ruling

Islamabad — Pakistan says it has welcomed a statement by Tethyan Copper expressing willingness for a negotiated settlement after a World Bank tribunal ordered the government to pay $5.8bn in damages in a dispute over the Reko Diq copper mine.

The statement from the attorney-general's office came after a World Bank arbitration court ruled in favour of Tethyan Copper, a joint venture between Chile's Antofagasta and Canada's Barrick Gold, in a dispute over a lease to the mine, located in a remote area of southwestern Pakistan.

The government, which earlier in July signed a $6bn bailout agreement with the IMF, said it had taken note of a statement from Tethyan Copper's chairman expressing willingness to seek a negotiated settlement.

“The government of Pakistan welcomes this approach to work towards a mutually beneficial solution that works for both sides,” it said.

However, it said that together with the provincial government of Balochistan, it was still studying the decision by the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The centre ruled against Pakistan in 2017 but had not determined damages owed to Tethyan until now.