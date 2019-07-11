Palestinians reject US charge of increased prisoner stipends

Jerusalem — The cash-strapped Palestinian Authority has denied US allegations that it increased payments to families of militants in Israeli jails, and said the main obstacle to peace was Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

US officials have criticised the Palestinian Authority’s prisoner stipends as fanning Palestinian violence, and US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said the authority had increased those payments by 11% in the first months of 2019.

“The Palestinian Authority increased pay to murderers by over 11% at the same time as they slash pay to their government workers and police,” Greenblatt tweeted on Wednesday. “More harm to Palestinians & to peace!”

The Palestinian finance ministry rejected the accusation as “absolutely false and hypocritical” and said Washington was lending financial support to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

“It is known to everyone that Israel’s illegal colonial settlements, funded by American taxpayer money, continue to be the obstacle to peace,” a ministry spokesman said.

Palestinian Authority fiscal records reviewed by Reuters show no marked increase in what they refer to as “assistance for prisoners and detainees”. Monthly payments were around 42- million shekels ($11.85m) in December 2018, decreasing to 38.4- million shekels ($10.83m) in April 2019.

Payments spiked to 75-million shekels ($21.15m) in May 2019, which a ministry spokesman attributed to arrears payments and a bonus for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Civil servant salaries also spiked in May. Later data was not available.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, has been grappling with a financial crisis since it refused in February to accept tax transfers from Israel after Israeli authorities cut the portion designated for prisoners’ families.

Under interim peace accords, Israel collects taxes on imports into the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, an enclave under Palestinian Islamist rule since 2007, and makes monthly transfers of the proceeds to the Palestinian Authority.

The tax transfers of around 700-million shekels ($197m) a month make up about half of the authority’s budget, and the government has slashed civil servant salaries since March to weather the crisis.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has refused to accept the partial tax remittances from Israel, saying the Palestinian Authority is entitled to all the money under interim peace deals.

The mounting financial pressures on the authority have sent its debt soaring to $3bn, and led to a severe contraction in its estimated $13bn GDP economy, according to its top central banker.

Reuters