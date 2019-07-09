Hong Kong protests see worrying rise in mental health issues

Wong said she felt depressed reading about the recent deaths. Many people fear there will be more amid multiple societal problems, she added, including housing issues, family troubles and what she described as an inability to communicate feelings effectively to each other.

The special administrative region is still reeling from events on July 1, when protesters smashed their way into the Legislative Council building and ransacked it.

Lam had suspended the bill after earlier protests in June and said it would lapse next year, but protesters want it scrapped altogether and have pressed her to step down. She said on Tuesday that the government had felt “pain” over recent deaths in the city.

Calls to support groups and local NGOs have surged, particularly after storming of the legislative building, said Karman Leung, CEO of one such group, Samaritans Hong Kong. “The news is repeated day after day. Everybody is talking about it. It causes them stress and they feel like they cannot get out of that environment.”

‘Double whammy’

Because of the stigma surrounding mental health and with a heated political issue at the root of their stress, people don’t feel they can talk about it, said Zoe Fortune, the CEO of City Mental Health Alliance. “It’s a double whammy and people don’t know where to go for support,” she said. Conflict between family members with different standpoints increases tension and further fractures society, say volunteer counselling groups.

Some such organisations, including the Division of Counselling Psychology, under the Hong Kong Psychological Society, have started offering free counselling.

A person seeking treatment for mild depression at a public facility would have to wait more than a year to see a psychologist, said Jasmin Fong, a counselling psychologist for the Psychological Society.

A private 50-minute session with a psychologist costs between HK$800 and HK$3000 ($102 and $384), making private treatment out of reach for large swathes of the population. Online groups using mobile apps such as Telegram have sprung up to prevent future deaths. One chat assembled thousands of members to find a Facebook user who posted that he planned to kill himself.

Members split into teams at 40 spots around the city’s Admiralty district, the scene of some of the largest protests, and tried to get him to talk to trained social workers. He was later found unharmed. Unless issues are solved fundamentally, the mounting mental stress won’t ease, said Joe, a Hong Kong student who declined to give his last name because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The arrests of young people, including a 14-year-old, in connection with the attack on the legislative building have only added to the burden, he said. “They are Hong Kong people, just like our family members,” Joe said. “Very serious things are happening, so it is hard to stay positive and optimistic.”

Reuters