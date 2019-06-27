World / Asia

Thousands flee erupting Papua New Guinea volcano

27 June 2019 - 10:37 Agency Staff
Papua New Guinea’s Mount Ulawun volcano spews ash on June 26 2019. Picture: AFP
Papua New Guinea’s Mount Ulawun volcano spews ash on June 26 2019. Picture: AFP

Kokopo — An erupting volcano in Papua New Guinea that has blanketed a town in ash has forced about 5,000 people from their homes, officials said on Thursday.

Mount Ulawun, one of the world’s most hazardous volcanoes, began spewing lava and smoke high into the air on Wednesday.

Chris Lagisa, a community elder, said people had gathered at a church hall to flee on lorries, trucks and 4x4s, clutching sacks filled with belongings.

In the nearby provincial capital of Kimbe, grey ash that had been shot more than 13km into the air, turning day to night, began to fall on cars and homes.

People downwind from the volcano were advised to take precautions to avoid the ashfall, which can cause respiratory ailments, eye irritation and skin problems.

Images of the volcano early on Thursday appeared to show the ash flow easing.

“Parts of [the] erupting column collapsed, sending block and ash flows down the flanks,” said Rabaul Volcano Observatory chief geodetic surveyor Steve Saunders.

Initial reports from the provincial disaster committee indicate lava flows had cut through the main coastal road.

This image, taken on June 22 2019 from the International Space Station, shows the extent of a volcanic ash and gas plume rising above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of blasts from the Raikoke volcano. Picture: NASA/VIA REUTERS
This image, taken on June 22 2019 from the International Space Station, shows the extent of a volcanic ash and gas plume rising above the Kuril Islands in the North Pacific Ocean after an unexpected series of blasts from the Raikoke volcano. Picture: NASA/VIA REUTERS

Ulawun, on the remote Bismarck Archipelago chain, is listed as one of 16 “Decade Volcanoes” targeted for research because they pose a significant risk of large, violent eruptions.

Saunders said they will be deploying staff today to Ulamona to assess the situation as the eruption continues.

"We are monitoring instrumentally from Rabaul Volcano Observatory and have access to satellite data," he said.

"However due to the continuing eruption (and) the potential for unexpected resurgence, it is recommended that the alert be raised to Stage 2," Saunders said.

National airline Air Niugini cancelled all flights into Hoskins Airport in Kimbe for an indefinite period, and the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre issued a "red" warning to international airlines.

Thousands of people live in the shadow of Ulawun, despite its being one of the most active volcanoes in the country.

AFP

More volcanic eruptions likely on Sumatra in Indonesia

Mount Sinabung, which has seen a spike in activity since 2010, erupted for about nine minutes on Sunday, sending clouds of ash 7km into the air
World
2 weeks ago

Indonesia hikes danger level for deadly tsunami volcano

The no-go zone around Anak Krakatoa has been widened from 2km to 5km amid warnings of more eruptions
World
5 months ago

Indonesia orders flights to steer clear of erupting Anak Krakatau volcano

Authorities have warned that the crater remains fragile, raising fears of another collapse and tsunami
World
5 months ago

Rescuers dig through rubble for survivors after Indonesian tsunami kills 280

Rescuers are digging through rubble for survivors after an Indonesian tsunami killed at least 280
World
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Thousands flee erupting Papua New Guinea volcano
World / Asia
2.
Shoppers snap up fans and Germans strip naked as ...
World / Europe
3.
Brazil air force man nabbed in Spain with cocaine ...
World
4.
Harrowing picture of migrant tragedy at US ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.