Thousands flee erupting Papua New Guinea volcano

Kokopo — An erupting volcano in Papua New Guinea that has blanketed a town in ash has forced about 5,000 people from their homes, officials said on Thursday.

Mount Ulawun, one of the world’s most hazardous volcanoes, began spewing lava and smoke high into the air on Wednesday.

Chris Lagisa, a community elder, said people had gathered at a church hall to flee on lorries, trucks and 4x4s, clutching sacks filled with belongings.

In the nearby provincial capital of Kimbe, grey ash that had been shot more than 13km into the air, turning day to night, began to fall on cars and homes.

People downwind from the volcano were advised to take precautions to avoid the ashfall, which can cause respiratory ailments, eye irritation and skin problems.

Images of the volcano early on Thursday appeared to show the ash flow easing.

“Parts of [the] erupting column collapsed, sending block and ash flows down the flanks,” said Rabaul Volcano Observatory chief geodetic surveyor Steve Saunders.

Initial reports from the provincial disaster committee indicate lava flows had cut through the main coastal road.