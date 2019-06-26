World / Asia

ICC closer to probing crimes in Myanmar and Bangladesh

If granted, the ICC will be the first international court to look into alleged atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar

26 June 2019 - 16:01 Anthony Deutsch
The entrance of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: REUTERS/JERRY LAMPEN
The entrance of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: REUTERS/JERRY LAMPEN

Amsterdam — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday moved closer to opening a full investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya people who were driven from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement she would ask judges for permission to investigate crimes that had "at least one element" in Bangladesh, which is a member of the ICC.

She added that her investigation would cover crimes that also took place "within the context of two waves of violence in Rakhine State on the territory of" Myanmar.

The war crimes court said in a separate statement it had assigned a three-judge panel to hear Bensouda's request.

If granted, the ICC would become the first international court to look into alleged atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar.

Although Myanmar is not a member of the court, the ICC in September determined it has jurisdiction over some crimes in the region when they had a cross-border nature, given that Bangladesh is a member.

"The court has jurisdiction over the crime against humanity of deportation allegedly committed against members of the Rohingya people," it said in a September 2018 ruling. "The reason is that an element of this crime — the crossing of a border — took place on the territory of a state party [Bangladesh]."

The following day, Myanmar's government said it rejected the court's jurisdiction.

An independent UN fact-finding mission in August concluded that Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya. Bensouda's office began a pre-investigation examination in the Bangladesh-Myanmar case in 2018, and a delegation from the court visited Bangladesh in March.

With 122 members, the UN-backed ICC is a court of last resort, only stepping in when member countries are found to be unwilling or unable to prosecute war crimes on their territory — or when a case is referred to it by the UN Security Council.

That occurs only rarely as the US, Russia and China are not ICC members, and can use their veto powers to prevent a referral, as Russia has done with Syria. 

Reuters

Bangladesh rescues 23 Rohingya girls from traffickers

Teenagers were to be sent to Malaysia from refugee camps
World
1 month ago

Myanmar lets journalists go free after 500 days in jail

Two Reuters reporters released under presidential amnesty
World
1 month ago

China puts gentler face on Belt and Road and hits back at critics

President Xi Jinping vows the infrastructure initiative’s projects will be green, sustainable and deliver growth for all
World
1 month ago

Myanmar rejects jailed journalists’ final appeal

Landmark case raises questions about the country's transition to democracy
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
UN expert slams Saudi probe into Jamal Khashoggi ...
World / Middle East
2.
China halts Canadian meat exports over false ...
World
3.
Health retailer Boots warns of storm clouds over ...
World / Europe
4.
China accused of hacking eight major computer ...
World

Related Articles

Verse reverse by Myanmar officials

World / Asia

Myanmar charges film maker with defaming the military, with Aung San Suu Kyi ...

World / Asia

Bangladesh leader attacks Myanmar and aid agencies over Rohingya refugee ...

World / Asia

People are dying, UN official says, urging aid access to Rakhine state

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.