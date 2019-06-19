Xi Jinping offers North Korea a ‘grand plan’ for regional stability

Beijing — Xi Jinping will burnish China’s fragile alliance with North Korea by making his first trip to Pyongyang as president this week — and on Wednesday he sealed their friendship in ink, offering a “grand plan” for regional stability.

Xi, who will be the first Chinese president to visit Pyongyang in 14 years, wrote a rare front-page opinion piece in North Korea’s official newspaper, touting their “irreplaceable” bond on the eve of this two-day trip.

Xi is visiting the country on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as both men face their own protracted negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

With his visit, Xi can show that China still has some influence on its Cold War-era ally and play a role in efforts to convince Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programme. It could also give the Chinese leader some leverage when he meets Trump to discuss the US-China trade war at the G20 next week in Japan.

For Kim, having his powerful next-door neighbour visit will serve as a reminder to Trump that Xi will have his back if the nuclear talks fail for good.

In the op-ed piece in the Rodong Sinmun, the official mouthpiece of the North's ruling Workers' Party, Xi said Beijing was willing to draw up a “grand plan” with Pyongyang to achieve permanent stability in East Asia.

He also vowed that Beijing would play an active role in “strengthening communication and co-ordination with North Korea and other relevant parties” to push forward negotiations on the Korean Peninsula.

At subway stations in Pyongyang, commuters crowded around newsstands to read Xi's article.