Residents of Victoria state in Australia now have option of euthanasia

Melbourne, Australia — Voluntary euthanasia became legal in the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday, with the government saying it had extensive safeguards to prevent the process being misused while allowing people a compassionate choice over how they die.

The legislation came into effect 18 months after it was passed by the state parliament in November 2017. Experts think the Victorian model may become a template for other Australian states if the introduction is seen as successful.

"This is about giving people who are suffering intolerably from an incurable disease a voluntary, compassionate choice over the manner of their death," Jenny Mikakos, the state's health minister, said in a statement.

To be eligible under the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act, a person 18 years or older must have an advanced disease causing them unacceptable suffering and is likely to cause their death within six months, or 12 months for neurodegenerative diseases.

They must have been living in Victoria for at least 12 months and be an Australian citizen or permanent resident.