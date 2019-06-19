Chinese firms plan rare-earths manufacturing hub

Beijing — A group of Chinese firms have jointly established a rare-earths innovation centre in the country’s Hebei province as part of a plan to develop a manufacturing base in the region, according to the local government hosting the project.

The move comes amid speculation that China, the world’s dominant rare-earths producer, may use its control over supply of the group of 17 prized minerals — used in everything from consumer electronics to military equipment — as leverage in its trade conflict with the US.

Rare earths are used in rechargeable batteries for electric and hybrid cars, advanced ceramics, computers, DVD players, wind turbines, catalysts in cars and oil refineries, monitors, televisions, lighting, lasers, fibre optics, superconductors and glass polishing.