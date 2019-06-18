Myanmar charges film maker with defaming the military, with Aung San Suu Kyi still silent

Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi’s case stems from a complaint from an officer in March that listed 10 of the film maker’s Facebook posts critical of the military’s political role. Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, a military spokesperson, said the armed forces need to take legal action to prevent “misunderstandings”.

“If the criticisms are fair, we have no reason to do anything,” said Zaw Min Tun. “However, if the criticisms are one-sided and not true, we will protect our own organisation’s dignity.”

An NLD spokesperson said the constitution prevented elected leaders from fully implementing their own “beliefs and policy”.

“One day when we can change the constitution so that we have a democratic federal union, these kinds of difficulties will disappear,” said spokesperson Myo Nyunt.

New arrests

Campaigners say 25 political prisoners were released in three presidential amnesties since April, alongside thousands of other inmates.

Those released included two Reuters reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who had been convicted under an official secrets law and jailed for seven years after they uncovered a massacre of Rohingya Muslims by soldiers and Buddhist villagers.

But activists say Suu Kyi’s government has failed to use its parliamentary majority to amend draconian laws or even express opposition to the jailing of dissidents.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners human rights group, 170 people are in jail, either convicted or facing trial on politically motivated charges. Scores are on bail. Those in prison include seven members of a satirical troupe arrested after a military officer complained about a show broadcast on Facebook during traditional New Year celebrations.

While the complaint was brought by an officer, a civilian attorney-general oversees the prosecutions, said Ye Myo Hein, executive director of the Yangon-based Tagaung Institute of Political Studies. “The government needs to stand firmly and clearly on what kind of cases will lead to lawsuits and what kind of cases are the freedom of expression,” he said.

Rights activist Khin Sandar, who has taken part in the online campaign against the arrests, said the jailing of activists was galling under a government that includes many all too familiar with being locked up by the army.

“They were political prisoners once, but now they are not doing anything for political prisoners,” she said.

Suu Kyi herself spent the best part of 21 years under house arrest for standing up to the military, becoming the world’s most famous political prisoner.

NLD spokesperson Myo Nyunt said defining who is a political prisoner is “complicated”. Additionally, some activists are “using the excuse of politics” for personal gain, he said, without elaborating.

‘Reviving the spirit’

The blue-shirted activists’ campaign harks back to a one-man protest against political detentions by the late Win Tin, an NLD co-founder and journalist. He spent 19 years in prison before his release in 2008 and continued to wear a prison shirt until his death in 2014.

The young activists have also taken their protest to social media, posting and sharing images of themselves wearing blue to draw attention to political cases. In the images, they hold up their right hand to show the name of a detainee scrawled on their palm.

The gesture is a nod to a campaign Suu Kyi took part in shortly after her release from house arrest in 2010, said Htuu Lou Rae Den: “We’re reviving the spirit of U Win Tin and pro-democracy activists who took a principled stand against injustice and oppression.”

Reuters