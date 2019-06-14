World / Asia

Accused Christchurch gunman pleads not guilty

Brenton Tarrant has been remanded in custody until August 15, when the next case review hearing is scheduled

14 June 2019 - 10:52 Charlotte Greenfield
Abdul Aziz, centre, who chased the gunman of the Christchurch mosque attacks at Linwood mosque, is greeted by a colleague outside the Christchurch District Court on June 14 2019. Picture: AFP/SANKA VIDANAGAMA
Abdul Aziz, centre, who chased the gunman of the Christchurch mosque attacks at Linwood mosque, is greeted by a colleague outside the Christchurch District Court on June 14 2019. Picture: AFP/SANKA VIDANAGAMA

Christchurch — An Australian man pleaded not guilty on Friday to 92 charges stemming from a massacre in two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch three months ago and will stand trial in May 2020.

A lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island on March 15, killing 51 people in the country’s worst peace-time mass shooting. The attacker broadcast the shooting live on Facebook.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced tough new firearm laws banning semi-automatic weapons after the attack, which also wounded dozens more people.

Brenton Tarrant, 29, a suspected white supremacist, appeared by video link from a maximum security facility in Auckland while his lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. The accusations against him include one terrorism charge.

About 80 members of Christchurch’s Muslim community and dozens of media representatives attended the hearing in a packed court room, with many seated in another room watching by video.

The prosecution expected the trial would take around six weeks, although Justice Cameron Mander said defence lawyers believed it could take considerably longer.

Courts normally try to bring cases to trial within a year but Mander said “the scale and complexity of this case makes this challenging”.

Tarrant has been remanded in custody until August 15, when the next case review hearing is scheduled.

Mander said Tarrant was fit to stand trial after the court ordered him to undergo a mental health assessment at a previous hearing on April 5.

“No issue arises regarding the defendant’s fitness to plead, to instruct counsel, and to stand his trial. A fitness hearing is not required,” Mander said in a minute released to the media after Friday’s hearing.

The court lifted an order last week suppressing the publication of pictures of Tarrant. An interim suppression order barring the publication of the identity of survivors also lapsed and will not be reinstated. 

Reuters

Tech giants heed ‘Christchurch Call’ to end online extremism

Spearheaded by Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron, the meeting in Paris is aimed at stamping out violent extremist content on the internet
World
4 weeks ago

New Zealand gun laws signed less than a month after massacre

The law aims to remove semi-automatic firearms from circulation through a buy-back scheme, prohibition and harsh prison sentences
World
2 months ago

New Zealand's parliament approves tougher gun laws

New law to ban semi-automatic weapons could enter into force as soon as Friday
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Telegram messaging used for Hong Kong protests is ...
World
2.
Accused Christchurch gunman pleads not guilty
World / Asia
3.
US companies voice concern over China trade ...
World / Americas
4.
Sarah Sanders opts to move on from White House
World / Americas

Related Articles

Man arrested over New Zealand mosque massacres to face 50 murder charges

World / Asia

New Australian social media law to clamp down on violent content

World / Asia

MICHAEL MORRIS: Response to Christchurch tells us much about threats to SA’s ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.