World / Asia

Australia finally gives go-ahead for vast coal mine

13 June 2019 - 10:16 Agency Staff
A protester holds a sign as he participates in a national Day of Action against the Indian mining company Adani’s planned coal mine project in northeast Australia, at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australia, on October 7 2017. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
A protester holds a sign as he participates in a national Day of Action against the Indian mining company Adani’s planned coal mine project in northeast Australia, at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australia, on October 7 2017. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Sydney — Australia approved the construction of a controversial coal mine near the Great Barrier Reef on Thursday, paving the way for a dramatic increase in coal exports.

Drawing a line under a decade of rancorous debate, Queensland’s government said it had approved a groundwater management plan for Adani's Carmichael mine, the last major legal hurdle before construction could begin.

The vast open-cut mine is slated to produce up to 60-million tons of coal a year, boosting Australia's already vast exports by around 20%.

Coupled with the construction of a railway link, it could open a swathe of Queensland up to exploitation.

The project has been the subject of a fierce political fight, with supporters saying it will bring much-needed jobs to rural Queensland but opponents warning of a new generation of coal exports that will be burnt in India and China and help further degrade the planet.

Conservationists also say it would threaten local vulnerable species and mean coal will have to be shipped from a port near the World Heritage-listed Barrier Reef.

The debate intensified during the latest general election, which took place amid brutal droughts, floods and wildfires that had highlighted the country's susceptibility to climate change.

Victory for the incumbent conservative Liberal Party had virtually assured the project would go ahead.

Adani has indicated that work would begin within days but while the Queensland state approval will permit preliminary construction, the firm still must obtain some federal approvals before it can begin extracting coal.

The company will also still have to contend with low coal prices and a global shift to renewable energy, which could make the project less profitable.

AFP

EDITORIAL: Only a deep rethink can save mining

Breaking of the 26% commitment has destroyed regulatory certainty
Opinion
6 hours ago

Botswana is well placed to solve SA’s coal supply problem

Maatla Energy, Minergy and the Morupule colliery are developing mines in SA’s neighbour with a view to feeding the market
Companies
3 days ago

Independent expert to work on new safety standards for tailings dams

International mining council works with UN and ethical investors’ body on new dam safety standards for miners
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Second Ebola victim dies in Uganda
World / Africa
2.
Australia finally gives go-ahead for vast coal ...
World / Asia
3.
Hong Kong braces for another day of street unrest
World / Asia
4.
Trump announces 1,000 extra troops for Poland ‘to ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Green activists oppose renewal of Sasol’s emissions licence

National

Kenya’s planned power plant not feasible, independent study shows

Companies

Landmark pollution case threatens to add R300bn to Eskom’s spending

Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.