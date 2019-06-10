Indian team sets off to seek missing climbers on Himalayan slope

New Delhi — Indian mountaineers began a dangerous trek toward an isolated Himalayan slope on Monday to search for the bodies of eight climbers feared killed by an avalanche.

An Indian Mountaineering Federation (IMF) official said the team had a rough idea of where the four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian were on Nanda Devi, India’s second-highest mountain.

But they could take four days to reach the mountain's eastern slope where the bodies are thought to be at a height of about 5,000m.

Military helicopters last week spotted five bodies in the snow, but attempts to drop troops by air to retrieve them were aborted due to turbulent wind and the risk of further avalanches on the difficult terrain.

A ground team was now attempting a treacherous trekking route.

“The objective is to determine the location of the bodies and see if it is possible to bring them back,” said Maninder Kohli, a member of the IMF.

He said the peration was fraught with risks. “The ground team will first make an assessment and see if the bodies can be moved to a flat surface where helicopters can land,” he said.

“If there is a risk to life in bringing back the bodies, mountain burials for the bodies can be considered.”

Kohli said it would take about three to four days for the team to reach the site, but the window of opportunity was closing. the team had about 10 days before the scheduled arrival of monsoon rains.