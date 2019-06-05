Sexist or supportive? Jury out on free travel for women in Delhi

New Delhi — Delhi's pledge to make public transport free for women split opinion in India on Wednesday, with supporters hoping it entices more women into work and detractors calling it a sexist gimmick.

In a nation of rapid economic change, more women study for careers but many remain housebound, with safety concerns highlighted by the gang rape of a woman on a Delhi bus in 2012.

Seeking to accelerate change, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that his government plans to make its state-run bus and metro network free for women in coming months.

"Public transport is considered the safest for women and keeping that in mind, the government had decided that... all buses and the metro will be made free for women,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Detractors called the plan "ridiculous" in a flurry of posts on social media, saying it was just a cheap attempt to win votes before the Indian capital goes to the polls in 2020.

"Where is the equality in this?" asked one commentator on Twitter while another questioned whether "this is even a real issue".