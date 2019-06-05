World / Asia

Chinese importers to apply for tariff waivers on US goods

05 June 2019 - 16:52 Agency Staff
Trucks are loaded with shipping containers at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. Picture: REUTERS
Trucks are loaded with shipping containers at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — Chinese importers are preparing applications for waivers on import tariffs levied on more than 700 US goods in the Sino-US trade war, after the finance ministry said it would start taking submissions.

The ministry of finance last week posted a list of goods for which waivers could be granted that includes meats such as beef and pork, soybeans, coal and copper scrap.

The waivers are for tariffs imposed in July 2018 on $50bn worth of US goods in retaliation for similar measures taken by Washington. Beijing has since imposed additional tariffs on thousands of goods as a bitter trade war has escalated.

“We’re preparing our application, we’ll soon submit our materials,” said Shi Lei, a manager at meat importer Beijing Hopewise. “This is good news for us.”

Beijing said in May that it would start a waiver programme, amid growing worries over the cost of the protracted trade war on its already slowing economy.

Other goods on the list include tractors, motorcycles, mountain bikes and medical equipment.

“The import tariff waiver is a signal that China doesn’t want to cause bigger conflicts with the US, and sends out a message that the country’s opening-up process is still ongoing,” said Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust.

Applicants have from June 3 to July 5 to apply for these waivers. A second batch of exemptions will be granted on tariffs that were imposed on $60bn worth of goods in September last year.

The application process for those waivers will open on September 2, the ministry said.

“Applicants must be interested parties in China, including importers, consumers and industrial associations,” it said, adding that some waivers could be applied retroactively.

Industrial associations were encouraged to represent their members in making applications.

Applicants need to explain if the tariffs “have caused serious economic damage” to them and their industry. They must also say if there are alternatives to their US imports.

The ministry did not say when waivers would be granted.

Some importers were speculating on who might be granted waivers and on what basis.

“The policy is mainly targeting firms that have bought and booked US (soybean) shipments earlier during the trade truce, mostly state firms, to alleviate their burden,” said a source at a state-owned enterprise, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“But if you book the shipments from the US now, it is unlikely you will get the waiver. Such opportunist activities will not be supported,” he said.

China bought about 14-million tons of US soybeans from December as part of a temporary truce in the trade spat between the world’s top two economies.

But for some commodities like coal, importers may look for cheaper and higher-quality alternatives rather than applying for waivers for shipments from the US.

“Even though China is starting to accept waiver applications, I don’t think it will necessarily encourage people to buy US coal,” said a Beijing-based coal trader. “It is low-heat, high-sulphur and it takes too long to arrive in China compared to its rivals.”

A purchasing manager at a major Chinese utilities company said: “We will not consider buying US coal in the near future, despite the potential waiver. We are focusing on the quality and prices of coal, and US coal is not competitive. We will mainly focus on Indonesian coal.”

Reuters

US manufacturing activity grows at slowest in over two years

A reading above 50 indicates growth
World
1 day ago

China says US cannot use pressure to force trade deal

Chinese vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen says it's irresponsible of the US to accuse China of backtracking
World
2 days ago

US ban has no effect on Huawei’s aviation business — executive

Global transportation business unit president says if the US persists with the ban the company will be forced to invest in new technology, including ...
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Press freedom in rapid decline worldwide, says ...
World
2.
Rights monitors sound alarm over rising Cameroon ...
World / Africa
3.
China’s Xi woos Russia on visit amid US tensions
World
4.
Chinese importers to apply for tariff waivers on ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Asian manufacturing contracts, sparking global recession fears

World

Gunning for Huawei could backfire on Donald Trump

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Huawei ban threatens global economy

Opinion / Editorials

Is it of concern that China sold $20bn of US treasuries in March?

World / Americas

MARTIN WOLF: The US-China economic conflict challenges the world

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.