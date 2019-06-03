World / Asia

Tiananmen massacre ‘immunised China against turmoil’, says state-run daily

The nationalist tabloid said the state’s ‘control of the incident’ in 1989 saved China from the fate of other communist countries

03 June 2019 - 13:45 Agency Staff
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong’s Victoria Park, China, on June 4 2014 to mark the 25th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL YEUNG
Beijing — A Chinese state-run daily defended the government’s handling of the Tiananmen protests on Monday, saying it “immunised” China against turmoil in a rare editorial about the crackdown on the eve of its 30th anniversary.

Hundreds or by some estimates more than a 1,000 unarmed civilians were killed when troops and tanks were deployed to extinguish the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing on June 4 1989.

The Global Times’ English-language edition hailed the Chinese government’s handling of what it called the “incident” in an editorial titled: “June 4 immunised China against turmoil”.

“As a vaccination for the Chinese society, the Tiananmen incident will greatly increase China’s immunity against any major political turmoil in the future,” wrote the nationalist tabloid, which is affiliated to the Communist Party’s mouthpiece, the People’s Daily.

The paper echoed comments by China’s defence minister, Gen Wei Fenghe, who defended the bloody crackdown as the “correct policy” at a regional security forum in Singapore on Sunday.

It is rare for Chinese officials or media to publicly discuss the strictly taboo topic. Authorities have detained activists and tightened online censorship ahead of the anniversary.

The party’s “control of the incident” in 1989 has been a “watershed” that marked the difference between China’s rapid economic progress and the fate of other Communist countries such as the former Soviet Union and Yugoslavia that disintegrated, the Global Times said.

The editorial — which only appeared in the English-language print edition of the paper — also rebuked dissidents, Western politicians and media, saying their criticism of the event would have “no real impact” on Chinese society.

The Communist Party has tightened its grip on civil society since President Xi Jinping took office in 2012, detaining activists, rights lawyers, intensifying online censorship and using high-tech policing to keep the population in check.

The Global Times said today’s China, with its growing wealth, has “no political conditions” that could reignite “the riots” seen three decades ago.

“Chinese society, including its political elite, is now far more mature than in 1989.”

AFP

